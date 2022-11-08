Patient Temperature Monitoring Market by Product, Site, Application, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Temperature Monitoring Market by Product (Wearable, Digital, Smart, Continuous, Infrared), Site (Axillary, Oral,Tympanic, Invasive), Application (Fever, Anesthesia, Hypothermia), End User (Hospitals, Home Care, ASCs) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global patient temperature monitoring market is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2027 from USD 3.6 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Handheld temperature monitoring devices segment accounted for the largest share of the patient temperature monitoring market, by product



The patient temperature monitoring market is segmented into wearable continuous monitoring sensors, smart temperature monitoring patches, table-top temperature monitoring devices, handheld temperature monitoring devices, and invasive temperature monitoring devices.

In 2021, the handheld temperature monitoring devices segment accounted for the largest share of the patient temperature monitoring market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high precision, cost-effectiveness, portability, and ease-of-use offered by the devices.



Hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in the market, by end users



The patient temperature monitoring market has been segmented into hospitals, nursing facilities, home care settings, ambulatory care centers, and other end users. In 2021, hospitals are estimated to be the largest end users of the patient temperature monitoring market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high and growing prevalence of infectious diseases and viruses and growing keenness for non-invasive monitoring.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region patient temperature monitoring market



The global patient temperature monitoring market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such growing demand for cosmetic surgeries, increasing population, and rising blood donations and transfusion cases are driving the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Overview

4.2 Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Share, by Product, 2022 Vs. 2027

4.3 Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Share, by Site, 2022 Vs. 2027

4.4 Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Share, by Application, 2022 Vs. 2027

4.5 Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Share, by End-User, 2022 Vs. 2027

4.6 Patient Temperature Monitoring Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Population and Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Drive Market Growth

5.2.1.2 Rising Awareness for Continuous Temperature Monitoring

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Continuous Temperature Monitoring Devices

5.2.1.4 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Advanced Temperature Monitoring Devices in Developing Countries

5.2.2.2 Lack of Awareness Regarding Non-Invasive and Continuous Temperature Monitoring in Developing Countries

5.2.2.3 Lack of Proper Supply Chain Management

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Developing Healthcare Infrastructure

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Issues Related to Use of Infrared and Mercury Thermometers

5.2.4.2 Concerns Related to Rectal Temperature Monitoring

5.2.4.3 Intense Competition Amongst Manufacturers

5.2.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Patient Temperature Monitoring Market

5.3 Pricing Analysis

5.3.1 Indicative Pricing Model Analysis

5.4 Patent Analysis

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7 Ecosystem Map Analysis

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.5 Degree of Competition

5.9 PESTLE Analysis

5.10 Regulatory Landscape

5.11 Trade Analysis

5.11.1 Trade Analysis for Patient Temperature Monitoring Products

5.12 Technology Analysis

5.13 Key Conferences and Events in 2022-2023

5.14 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.14.1 Revenue Sources to Shift Toward Technological Advanced Temperature Monitoring due to COVID-19 Pandemic

5.15 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.16 Case Studies

6 Patient Temperature Monitoring Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Wearable Continuous Monitoring Sensors

6.2.1 Versatile Functionalities Offered to Drive Demand

6.3 Smart Temperature Monitoring Patches

6.3.1 Long-Term Monitoring Offered to Drive Market Growth

6.4 Table-Top Temperature Monitoring Devices

6.4.1 Non-Invasive Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

6.4.1.1 High Costs of These Devices to Hinder Market Growth

6.4.2 Continuous Core Body Temperature Monitoring Devices

6.4.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Cardiac Arrest, Head Injury, and Stroke to Drive Market Growth

6.5 Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices

6.5.1 Mercury Thermometers

6.5.1.1 Toxicity, Increased Risk of Injury, and Cross Infection to Hinder Market Growth

6.5.2 Digital Thermometers

6.5.2.1 Non-Invasive and Non-Traumatic Features to Drive Market Growth

6.5.3 Infrared Thermometers

6.5.3.1 Faster Response Time for Surface Temperatures and Better Patient Comfort to Drive Market Growth

6.6 Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices

6.6.1 Increasing Prevalence of Bloodstream Infections to Hinder Market Growth

7 Patient Temperature Monitoring Market, by Site

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Non-Invasive Temperature Monitoring

7.2.1 Oral Temperature Monitoring

7.2.1.1 Accurate Temperature Reading to Drive Market Growth

7.2.2 Axillary and Temporal Artery Temperature Monitoring

7.2.2.1 Ease in Accessibility to Drive Market Growth

7.2.3 Tympanic Membrane Temperature Monitoring

7.2.3.1 Multipurpose Functionalities to Drive Market Growth

7.3 Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices

7.3.1 Esophageal Temperature Monitoring

7.3.1.1 High Sensitivity and Accuracy to Drive Market Growth

7.3.2 Nasopharynx Temperature Monitoring

7.3.2.1 Rising Risk of Epistaxis and Sinusitis to Hinder Market Growth

7.3.3 Urinary Bladder Temperature Monitoring

7.3.3.1 High Cost and Risk of Bladder or Urine Infection to Limit Market Adoption

7.3.4 Rectal Temperature Monitoring

7.3.4.1 High Precision and Accurate Results to Drive Market Growth

8 Patient Temperature Monitoring Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pyrexia/Fever

8.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Boost Segment Growth

8.3 Hypothermia

8.3.1 Increasing Pediatric Population and Surgical Procedures to Drive Market Growth

8.4 Blood Transfusion

8.4.1 Growing Incidence of Hemolysis and Blood Donations to Drive Segment Growth

8.5 Anesthesia

8.5.1 Rising Mortality Rate due to Malignant Hyperpyrexia to Drive Segment Growth

8.6 Other Applications

9 Patient Temperature Monitoring Market, by End-User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals

9.2.1 Hospitals Dominated End-User Market in 2021

9.3 Operating Rooms

9.3.1 Necessity of Temperature Monitoring During Surgeries to Drive Segment Growth

9.4 Emergency Rooms

9.4.1 Increasing Requirement of Immediate Care to Drive Segment Growth

9.5 Intensive Care Units

9.5.1 Rising Number of Illnesses Requiring Critical Attention for Treatment and Monitoring to Drive Segment Growth

9.6 Home Care Settings

9.6.1 Rise in Global Geriatric Population Requiring Long-Term Care to Support Segment Growth

9.7 Nursing Facilities

9.7.1 Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Demand for Short-Term Nursing Care Facilities to Support Segment Growth

9.8 Ambulatory Care Centers

9.8.1 Gradual Shift of Patient Care from Inpatient to Outpatient Settings to Drive Segment Growth

9.9 Other End-Users

10 Patient Temperature Monitoring Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population and Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Drive Market Growth

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures to Propel Market Growth

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 High Demand for Temperature Monitoring Devices for Perioperative Care to Drive Market Growth

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 Increase in Disease Prevalence and Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Market Growth

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Strong Healthcare System and Growth in Geriatric-Pediatric Population to Propel Segment Growth

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Rising Incidence of Lifestyle Diseases to Drive Segment Growth

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Growing Aging Population to Drive Market Growth

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Large Population Base, Increased Chronic Diseases, and Favorable Government Support to Drive Market Growth

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Promising Reimbursement Scenario and Well-Developed Healthcare System to Support Market Growth

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Growing Target Patient Population to Drive Market Growth

10.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Support Market Growth

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Increasing Awareness Initiatives to Drive Segment Growth

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

11.2.1 Overview of Strategies Deployed by Players in Patient Temperature Monitoring Market

11.3 Revenue Share Analysis of Top Market Players

11.4 Market Share Analysis

11.4.1 Patient Temperature Monitoring Market

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.5.1 List of Evaluated Vendors

11.5.2 Stars

11.5.3 Emerging Leaders

11.5.4 Pervasive Players

11.5.5 Participants

11.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Start-Ups/Smes (2021)

11.6.1 Progressive Companies

11.6.2 Starting Blocks

11.6.3 Responsive Companies

11.6.4 Dynamic Companies

11.7 Competitive Benchmarking

11.7.1 Product and Geographic Footprint Analysis

11.8 Competitive Scenario

11.8.1 Product Launches

11.8.2 Deals

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Cardinal Health Inc.

12.1.2 3M

12.1.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12.1.4 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

12.1.5 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

12.1.6 Becton, Dickinson and Company

12.1.7 Omron Healthcare Inc. (A Part of Omron Corporation)

12.1.8 Masimo Corporation

12.1.9 Braun GmbH (Subsidiary of Procter & Gamble)

12.1.10 Terumo Corporation

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Paul Hartmann Ag

12.2.2 Beurer GmbH

12.2.3 Microlife

12.2.4 Omega Engineering, Inc.

12.2.5 Ihealth

12.2.6 Briggs Healthcare

12.2.7 Deltatrak, Inc.

12.2.8 Exergen Corporation

12.2.9 Medisana GmbH

12.2.10 Geratherm Medical Ag

12.2.11 American Diagnostic Corporation

12.2.12 Nureca

12.2.13 A&D Medical

12.2.14 Actherm Inc. (Easywell Biomedicals Inc.)

12.2.15 Cosinuss GmbH

12.2.16 Vandelay (Sft Technologies India Pvt Ltd)

12.2.17 Kinsa

12.2.18 Easytem Co., Ltd.

12.2.19 Hicks Thermometers India Limited

12.2.20 Sanomedics, Inc.

13 Appendix

