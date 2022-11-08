Edgesource Corporation Acquires Auspex LLC, a Provider of Data Analytics Services

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edgesource Corporation , a small business delivering innovative solutions to the public sector, announced today that it has acquired Ashburn-based Auspex LLC , a provider of advanced data analytics, cybersecurity, and management consulting services to the intelligence community.



The Auspex team is recognized as experts in statistical analysis in support of strategic and programmatic decisions. These decision support services include portfolio investment choices, resourcing, and courses of action. Auspex’s cleared employees, many of whom are veterans, are skilled in working with government leadership to provide thoughtful solutions to complex challenges.

“The acquisition of Auspex and its talented team augment Edgesource’s capabilities in the intel community and provide us with additional services to support our combined customer base,” said Chris Lansburgh, president and CEO of Edgesource. “We will be able to leverage each other’s strengths for the benefit of national security, while providing all of our employees with new growth opportunities. We are eager to welcome the Auspex team to the Edgesource family.”

“This acquisition is a natural addition to our portfolio of advanced technical capabilities that enhances and expands the service offerings we deliver,” stated Joe Urbaniak, COO of Edgesource. “Auspex’s data analytics, data visualization, and cyber capabilities combined with Edgesource’s systems engineering, RDT&E, digital forensics, software exploitation, and training services empower our clients to further achieve mission success.”

“Aligning with Edgesource will help propel Auspex to our next stage of growth,” said Gene Loughran, CEO of Auspex LLC. “In order to compete for talent and leverage growth opportunities within our customer base, we need the backing of a larger organization with more diverse capabilities.”

Auspex LLC will continue to operate under the Auspex brand as a wholly owned subsidiary of Edgesource Corporation.

About Edgesource Corporation

Edgesource Corporation is a dynamic, quality-driven small business delivering innovative and forward-leaning solutions to its customers. Headquartered in Alexandria, VA, Edgesource closely supports a variety of federal defense and civilian customers. With subject matter experts and a staff of cleared professionals, our personnel solve complex mission-critical challenges with expedience and reliability in CONUS and OCONUS environments. Utilizing our proven proactive management approach, we successfully develop partnerships with our customers, delivering agile and flexible services to each client.

About Auspex, LLC

Auspex is an experienced provider of data analytics, management consulting, strategy consulting, data operations, and operations research for the DoD and the Intelligence Community. Auspex was founded in 2015 and is an SDVOSB VA Certified Organization.