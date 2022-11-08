North America telecoms market: trends and forecasts 2022–2027

"Telecoms service revenue will continue to grow during the forecast period despite the challenging economic situation, but inflation may curb consumer spending if it continues to be high. ".

Telecoms service revenue in North America rebounded strongly in 2021 after a slight slow-down in 2020 caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe that this growth will continue between 2022 and 2027, despite increasing inflation.


This report and associated data annex provide:

  • a 5-year forecast of around 200 mobile and fixed KPIs for North America and for the two countries in the region
  • an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service, and for the two countries
  • an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which highlights similarities and differences between the two countries
  • a summary of results and key implications for mobile and fixed operators.

Geographical coverage


Region modelled
North America (NA)

Countries modelled individually
Canada
USA

Connections

  • Mobile:
    • total (handset plus mobile broadband, excluding IoT), total including IoT, business
    • handset: smartphone, basic, smartphone share of handsets
    • mobile broadband
    • total, handset and broadband: 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G (and 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G share)
    • total and handset: prepaid, contract and prepaid share
    • IoT
    • penetration: total, prepaid, contract, handset, smartphone, mobile broadband, IoT
  • Fixed:
    • voice: narrowband, VoBB, dial-up
    • broadband: ADSL/VDSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, 5G FWA, other technologies, total business connections
    • penetration: voice, broadband (business sites and households)
  • Pay TV
    • operator, traditional

Traffic

  • Outgoing minutes (fixed and mobile), MoU
  • Cellular data and messaging traffic

Network-independent metrics

  • GDP
  • Population
  • Households
  • Business sites
  • Exchange rates


Service revenue

  • Mobile:
    • total
    • share of GDP
    • per capita per month
    • prepaid, contract, prepaid share
    • 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G (and 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G share)
  • Fixed:
    • total (retail plus wholesale)
    • share of GDP
    • per capita per month

Retail revenue

  • Mobile:
    • total
    • share of GDP
    • per capita per month
    • per GB
    • 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G (and 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G share)
    • voice, voice per minute
    • data, data per GB 
    • handset: total, voice, messaging, data, prepaid, contract, prepaid share
    • mobile broadband
    • IoT
  • Fixed:
    • total
    • share of GDP
    • per capita per month
    • voice
    • dedicated connections
    • broadband: ADSL/VDSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, 5G FWA, other technologies
  • ICT services
  • Pay TV
    • operator, traditional

Wholesale revenue

  • Mobile
  • Fixed

ASPU

  • Mobile:
    • total
    • voice
    • data
    • mobile broadband
    • IoT
    • handset: total, prepaid, contract, voice, messaging, data
  • Fixed:
    • voice
    • broadband: ADSL/VDSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, 5G FWA, other technologies

ARPU

  • Mobile:
    • total
    • prepaid, contract
    • 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G


