New York, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America telecoms market: trends and forecasts 2022–2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05653809/?utm_source=GNW



Telecoms service revenue in North America rebounded strongly in 2021 after a slight slow-down in 2020 caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe that this growth will continue between 2022 and 2027, despite increasing inflation.





This report and associated data annex provide:





a 5-year forecast of around 200 mobile and fixed KPIs for North America and for the two countries in the region

an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service, and for the two countries

an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which highlights similarities and differences between the two countries

a summary of results and key implications for mobile and fixed operators.

Geographical coverage





Region modelled

North America (NA)



Countries modelled individually

Canada

USA



Connections





Mobile: total (handset plus mobile broadband, excluding IoT), total including IoT, business handset: smartphone, basic, smartphone share of handsets mobile broadband total, handset and broadband: 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G (and 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G share) total and handset: prepaid, contract and prepaid share IoT penetration: total, prepaid, contract, handset, smartphone, mobile broadband, IoT

Fixed: voice: narrowband, VoBB, dial-up broadband: ADSL/VDSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, 5G FWA, other technologies, total business connections penetration: voice, broadband (business sites and households)

Pay TV operator, traditional



Traffic





Outgoing minutes (fixed and mobile), MoU

Cellular data and messaging traffic

Network-independent metrics





GDP

Population

Households

Business sites

Exchange rates



Service revenue





Mobile: total share of GDP per capita per month prepaid, contract, prepaid share 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G (and 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G share)

Fixed: total (retail plus wholesale) share of GDP per capita per month



Retail revenue





Mobile: total share of GDP per capita per month per GB 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G (and 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G share) voice, voice per minute data, data per GB handset: total, voice, messaging, data, prepaid, contract, prepaid share mobile broadband IoT

Fixed: total share of GDP per capita per month voice dedicated connections broadband: ADSL/VDSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, 5G FWA, other technologies

ICT services

Pay TV operator, traditional



Wholesale revenue





Mobile

Fixed

ASPU





Mobile: total voice data mobile broadband IoT handset: total, prepaid, contract, voice, messaging, data

Fixed: voice broadband: ADSL/VDSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, 5G FWA, other technologies



ARPU





Mobile: total prepaid, contract 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05653809/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________