Enterprise WLAN Market Is Expected to Reach $35.5 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global enterprise WLAN market generated $7.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $35.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 17.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $7.4 Billion Market Size in 2031 $35.5 Billion CAGR 17.3% No. of Pages in Report 245 Segments Covered Component, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region Drivers Increase in adoption of cloud-based managed service. Rise in demand for WLAN from large enterprises. Rapid increase in demand for wireless and smart devices positively. Opportunities Increase in data traffic and demand for high-speed data connectivity. Restraints Lack of standardization in enterprise and limited investments, owing to high cost of WLAN products.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic had both positive and negative impact on the global enterprise WLAN industry. It affected the adoption of enterprise WLAN solution due to lockdown imposed by governments of various nations. Employees worked from home, which increased the usage of cloud infrastructure and adoption of remote workspace application. The global lockdown put restriction on the auction of WLAN spectrum, which delayed the implementation of enterprise WLAN.

In the post-COVID-19 situation, companies are focusing on advanced technology, such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and the internet of things, to perform contactless operation in the industry verticals, such as manufacturing, energy & utility, and others, which drives the adoption of enterprise WLAN solutions globally.

It is expected that the pandemic will result in the surge in the implementation of industrial automation across various industry verticals, such as retails & e-commerce, manufacturing, healthcare, and other sectors, which will raise the demand for enterprise WLAN.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global enterprise WLAN market based on component, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on component, the hardware segment held the largest share of nearly three-fifths of the global enterprise WLAN market in 2021, and would maintain its leadership in terms of revenue through 2031. However, the software segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the services segment.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment was the largest in 2021, capturing more than two-thirds of the global enterprise WLAN market share, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, the IT and telecommunication segment was the largest in 2021, grabbing over one-fourth of the global enterprise WLAN market share. However, the healthcare segment is estimated to dominate in terms of revenue and also witness the fastest CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global enterprise WLAN market share. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to maintain its leadership status and is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.6% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global Enterprise WLAN market analyzed in the research include Aerohive Networks (Extreme Networks), ALE International SAS, Allied Telesis, Inc., Aruba Networks (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP), Avaya Holdings Corp., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Ruckus Networks (CommScope), and Huawei Technologies, Co. Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players of the global enterprise WLAN market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

