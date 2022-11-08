New York, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Infection Imaging Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Indication And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360892/?utm_source=GNW



The U.S. infection imaging services market size is expected to reach USD 42.99 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030. Medical imaging is increasingly being adopted to detect infections such as acute appendicitis, cardiovascular inflammation, tuberculosis, pneumonia, fever of unknown origin, osteomyelitis, systemic vascularity, musculoskeletal disorder, and cardiovascular inflammation. A rise in underlying diseases like diabetes, cancer, and obesity is the leading cause of these infections. For instance, the prevalence rate of osteomyelitis raised ~10% since the 1970s till date. The rise is attributed to the change in diagnostic patterns and the increase in the diabetic population.



A rise in the geriatric population and unhealthy lifestyles are factors responsible for the rise in infectious diseases. Appendicitis occurs in 7% of the U.S. population with an incidence rate of 1.1 cases per 1000 people per year. Additionally, the rise in endocarditis is also associated with increased comorbid conditions, increased placement of medical devices, and injection drug use. The rate of endocarditis increases by approximately 4.1% per year in the European region and increases by 106% over a period of 18 years. Factors such as the rise in infectious diseases and several underlying conditions are expected to boost the adoption of effective diagnostic tools, fueling market growth.



Among all imaging modalities, nuclear medicine is showing promising results in the diagnosis of infectious diseases.It identifies crucial complementary information, allowing visualization of infectious pathophysiology beyond morphologic imaging.



Numerous research activities are conducted using nuclear medicine techniques as the detection of metabolic abnormalities is done precisely by these techniques and it preceded morphological changes identified by structural imaging.Nuclear medicine techniques also show promising results in the diagnosis of COVID-19 infection.



Thus, nuclear medicine holds a great growth opportunity as an identification tool in infection imaging.



Labeling of autologous leukocytes of purified neutrophils with In-111-oxine or 99m-Tc-HMPAO and imaging at variable time points to detect inflammatory bowel disease like Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.Thus, the adoption of nuclear medicine is rapidly increasing among end users and researchers to effectively and quickly diagnose critical disease conditions.



The increased use of PET/CT and PET/MRI is also influencing the industry’s growth.However, the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a decline in diagnostic activities involving the detection of infectious diseases using imaging modalities and national lockdowns of universities and research institutes, halting numerous research activities in this space.



This led to a decline in 2020.



• The acute appendicitis segment dominated the market for U.S. infection imaging services and accounted for the largest revenue share of 24.06% in 2021. It is further expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period

• The atherosclerosis segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The need for early and precise diagnosis for studying various diseases is expected to contribute to the growth of the segment

• Osteomyelitis shows nonspecific symptoms, and physical examination and laboratory results often delay identification. Techniques like unenhanced MRI can be used to identify tissue changes and the involvement of surrounding bones within two days of infection onset

