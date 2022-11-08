Global Organ Preservation Market to Hit Sales Value of $500 Million By 2028 | Normothermic Machine Perfusion (NMP) Could Emerge as the Most potential Organ Preservation Method

Westford,USA, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organ preservation allows for organs to be donated after the donor's death, which has led to an increase in organ donation rates. The demand for organ preservation market has grown in recent years as the number of people waiting for organ transplants has increased. According to the WHO, there are currently more than 120,000 people on the national waiting list for an organ transplant. As per SkyQuest, there are a number of reasons why the demand for organ preservation has grown. First, advances in medical technology have made it possible to preserve organs for longer periods of time. Second, the number of diseases that can be treated with organ transplants has increased. Finally, public awareness of the need for organ donors has also increased.

As per SkyQuest analysis, changes in public attitude toward organ donation is driving demand for organ preservation market. In the past, many people were reluctant to donate their organs after death due to religious beliefs or personal concerns. However, attitudes have changed in recent years, and more people are now willing to consider donating their organs after death. This has helped increase the supply of organs available for transplantation.

The increase in demand for organ preservation market has led to new methods of organ preservation being developed. One new method is called cold storage. In this method, organs are placed in a solution that slows down their metabolism, allowing them to be stored for longer periods of time. The demand for organ preservation is expected to continue to grow in the future as more people become aware of the need for organ donors and as advances in medical technology make it possible to preserve organs for even longer periods of time.

Normothermic Machine Perfusion (NMP) Could Emerge as the Most potential Organ Preservation Method

One of the prominent methods in the global organ preservation market that is under development called Normothermic Machine Perfusion (NMP). NMP involves circulating blood and nutrients through the organ at body temperature, which helps to keep the organ alive and healthy. This method has shown promising results in animal studies, and clinical trials are currently underway to test its effectiveness in human patients. In the recent Phase I and II trials, the method has shown promising posttransplant results.

If successful, NMP could greatly increase the number of organs available for transplant in the global organ preservation market. It would also allow for better matching between donors and recipients, as organs could be preserved until a suitable match is found. Additionally, NMP could potentially improve outcomes after transplant by providing a more robust organ.

As research into NMP and other methods of organ preservation progresses, it is likely that the demand for organ transplants will continue to grow.

North America, Western Europe and Japan to Remain top Revenue Pockets For Global Organ Preservation Market

The top revenue pockets in the market are expected to be North America, Western Europe, and Japan. North America is expected to account for 38% of the total market revenue in 202, followed by Western Europe, and Japan.

The organ preservation market in North America is expected to be driven by the increasing number of transplant procedures and the availability of organs from donors who are not suitable for traditional transplantation methods. In Europe, the market is expected to be driven by the increasing number of transplant procedures and the need for organs from donors who are not suitable for traditional transplantation methods.

According to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), around 41,354 transplants were performed in the US in 2021, a growth of around 5.3% as compared to last year. It includes organs from both deceased and living donors. Out of these transplant, 9,236 liver transplants, 24,669 kidney transplants, and 3,817 heart transplants. Moreover, as per data from UNOS, there were around 115,267 people waiting for an organ transplant in the US as of May 2020.

The strong growth prospects of the organ preservation market in the US are further bolstered by government initiatives to promote organ donation and transplantation.

The rising number of organ transplant procedures and the increasing awareness about organ donation are the major factors driving the growth of the market in Japan. According to data published by the Organ Transplantation Foundation, there were 2,168 organ transplants in Japan in 2021, which is a significant increase from 1,826 transplants in 2018. Moreover, the number of people waiting for an organ transplant in Japan was 40,000 as of March 2022. This is also a significant increase from 38,067 people as of March 2019.

With regards to organ donation, according to data from the Japanese Red Cross Society, there were 1,281 donors in 2019, which is an increase from 1,046 donors in 2018 in the global organ preservation market. The number of people who have registered their consent for organ donation in Japan was 7.29 million as of December 2019. This is also a significant increase from 6.47 million as of December 2018.

Major Players in Global Organ Preservation Market

Paragonix Technologies (US)

XVIVO Perfusion AB (Sweden)

Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH (Germany)

Essential Pharmaceuticals LLC (US)

Trans Medics (US)

Organ Ox Limited (UK)

21st Century Medicine (US)

Shanghai Genext Medical Technology (China)

Bridge to Life Limited (US)

Waters Medical Systems (US)

Preservation Solutions (US)

Carnamedica (Poland)

