Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST) Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on November 14, 2022, Followed with a Conference Call and Webcast.

Doral, FL, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTC: ETST) (“ETST” or the “Company”), a holding entity set to acquire companies in the health and wellness space currently in a pending transaction to enter compounding pharmaceuticals and telemedicine, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for its second quarter fiscal 2023 ended September 30, 2022 on November 14, 2022 at 4:00pm Eastern Time.



Conference Call and Webcast :

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its second fiscal quarter results, highlights, and outlook at 5:00 pm Eastern Time. To participate in the telephone conference call please dial in at least 15 minutes prior to start time.

Toll-Free Dial In: 1-800-660-6527

Conference Code: 151729

For those who will not be able to join, please email your questions to, info@earthsciencetech.com. The conference call will be recorded and can be accessed on the Company’s website Investor Relations tab.

Earth Science Tech, Inc. is a holding entity set to acquire companies in the health and wellness space, currently in a pending transaction to enter compounding Schedules II and III controlled medications through its pending wholly owned subsidiary RxCompoundstore.com, LCC. (“RxCompound”) and launching soon its pending wholly owned subsidiary Peaks Curative, LLC., a telemedicine platform affiliated with doctors for online prescriptions to be fulfilled by RxCompound,.

To learn more, please visit: www.EarthScienceTech.com

