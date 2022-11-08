Trusted Health Community Names Its Most Trusted Award Winner

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindshare Collaborative, the premier community for health and wellness influencers, gathered for its annual event in Scottsdale, AZ, last month to share best practices for marketing, business strategies and caring for patients and clients.

As part of the gathering each year, the nearly 500 attendees recognize the best among their peers in a glamorous awards ceremony, crowning one as the gold standard in the community, a Trusted Authority. The Trusted Authority award is bestowed on the health professional who grows an audience based on trust, respect, and credibility. They package their genius to attract their ideal clients and make the greatest impact on health outcomes.

This year, the honor of Mindshare Collaborative's most Trusted Authority went to Tracy Gapin, MD, FACS. Dr. Gapin left a lucrative private practice to create The Gapin Institute with a vision to make high-performance health the global standard for health and longevity. The Institute has allowed him to make a larger impact in health and wellness as a global leader in High Performance Medicine.

"When I joined Mindshare I had no idea where I was going," said Dr. Gapin. "Here I learned tactics and strategies, but more importantly I learned to believe in myself and believe in my higher mission, and that's what got me to the next level. I learned a life lesson from Mindshare that my story is too big to play small."

Mindshare Collaborative was created for health experts and entrepreneurs to develop deep connections with like-minded professionals, learn best practices to effectively market their services to consumers, and discover what's working now for online and offline marketing. It's considered the #1 source for health and wellness business strategies, tactics and community support.

