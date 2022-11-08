Stirling CBD Supports Further Research into the Human Endocannabinoid System

CARY, N.C., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite the proliferation of CBD products in the marketplace, the endocannabinoid system (ECS) is still an emerging field. Research shows how it controls and regulates many of the body's most critical functions: emotional processing, inflammatory and immune responses, learning and memory, pain and temperature control, and sleep, and it is at the center of renewed international research and drug development. As the leader in natural CBD products, Stirling CBD understands this research's importance and is working to help educate consumers.

The endocannabinoid system was discovered in 1992, when Hebrew University's Professor Lumir Hanus and American researcher William Devane, Ph.D., studied compounds in the cannabis plant. This moment was the first time in 50 years that science had discovered a new system within the body. Hanus and Devane soon realized that the ECS was one of the most important physiologic systems in establishing and maintaining human health.

Endocannabinoids, named after the cannabis plant that led to their discovery, are molecules produced by the body, with receptors found in the brain, connective tissues, glands, immune cells, and organs. They serve as a bridge between the mind and the body and help keep internal functions running smoothly.

The cannabinoid receptors in the brain are akin to traffic cops, controlling the activity and levels of most of the other neurotransmitters, regulating through immediate feedback, and turning up or down whichever system needs adjustment, be it alertness, temperature, or hunger. Endocannabinoids stimulate these receptors. The cannabinoid receptors in the immune tissues help with immune functioning, of course, but also assist in modulating intestinal inflammation, contractions, and pain in inflammatory bowel conditions.

"Understanding the endocannabinoid system is not just a critical aspect of learning more about the human body and its functions," said Stirling CBD President Joe Kryszak. "It's also about how CBD products, such as those from Stirling CBD, impact functions such as memory and sleep."

In 2022, the average person doesn't make enough endocannabinoids of their own, and Americans are not supplementing this deficiency through diet. Fortunately, consuming natural cannabinoids, such as those found in the products from Stirling CBD, can halt that deficiency. Stirling offers a wide range of product choices to cater to each individual's preference. Stirling has a comprehensive line of CBD products from edible CBD to topically applied CBD lotions.

People can integrate supplements like CBD gummies and water-soluble CBD Isolate into their meals to boost cannabinoid levels in their bodies. Stirling's latest line of CBD energy and immunity gummies boasts of having all the benefits of full-spectrum supplements with the added benefits of other vitamins and minerals.

