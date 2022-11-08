Uptime.com Welcomes New Chief Product Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uptime.com, the market leader in website monitoring and service monitoring, has named Jonathan Franconi as the company's new Chief Product Officer. With over 10 years of experience in Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) in the SaaS world, Jonathan aims to empower Uptime.com's product and operations teams as the company heads into the fourth quarter of 2022 and beyond.

For the majority of his professional career, Jonathan has been responsible for managing, leading, and scaling highly successful cloud operations teams to run and operate SaaS services.

"Uptime.com is honored to have Jonathan and his decade-plus worth of experience in SaaS and Engineering," said Michael Esposito, CEO at Uptime.com. "His expertise not only in service availability monitoring, but in operations and engineering, provides Uptime.com unparalleled experience and leadership in the market."

"Uptime.com has built a tremendous product, providing mission-critical monitoring services to businesses around the world. I am thrilled to be joining the Uptime.com team and lead continued product advancement in this transformative platform and rapidly evolving industry. I am proud to join a company with a strong culture of innovation, and I am excited for the opportunity on behalf of current and future customers to drive Uptime.com's next stage of growth," Franconi said in a statement.

Jonathan comes to Uptime.com after a decade with VMware, where he played key roles in driving product requirements, as well as building, running, and developing one of the most advanced cloud operations products on the market. He was also instrumental in the integration and operation of multiple highly scalable SaaS services.

He most recently served as a Director of Engineering, after roles as Site Reliability Engineer and Engineering Management roles. Previously, Jonathan worked in Network Administration positions at Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies, as well as other private sectors. He holds multiple degrees in network information technologies from Pennsylvania College of Technology.

