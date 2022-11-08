SRAX to Host the Sequire Restaurants & Foodservice Conference on November 17th & Sequire Technology Conference on November 30th Featuring Groundbreaking Companies, Industry Panels, and Investor 1:1s

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, has announced that the Sequire Restaurants & Foodservice Conference will take place virtually on November 17, 2022 with the Sequire Technology Conference following on November 30, 2022.



Register Here for Restaurants & Foodservice: https://sequirerestaurant.sequireevents.com/

Register Here for Technology: https://sequiretech.sequireevents.com/

These one-day virtual investor events, highlighting public companies in the sector, will be held via SRAX’s Sequire Virtual Events platform. Thousands of active small-cap investors have been invited to the event, which will feature 15+ companies hosting 25 minute presentations, alongside keynotes and panel discussions highlighting prominent experts in this space.

Event: 2022 Sequire Restaurants & Foodservice Conference

Date: Thursday, November 17th, 2022

Time: 10:00am ET - 5:00pm ET

Event: 2022 Sequire Technology Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 30th, 2022

Time: 10:00am ET - 5:00pm ET

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire , companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.