DLR Selects Sopheon to Manage National Aerospace Agency’s Innovation Products and Systems

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sopheon , the leading international provider of software and services for Innovation Management , today announced that the German Aerospace Center (DLR), Institute of Vehicle Concepts, will use Sopheon Accolade® and its innovation roadmaps to further its mission of developing technologies for a sustainable future.



DLR conducts research and development activities in the fields of space, aeronautics, energy and transport. DLR has over 10,000 employees, working on projects ranging from fundamental to applied research to the development of the innovative products of tomorrow.

“DLR uses the expertise of its 55 research institutes and facilities to develop solutions to meet today’s climate, mobility and technology challenges,” said Professor Tjark Siefkes, director of the Institute of Vehicle Concepts Institute. “Sopheon will help the Institute of Vehicle Concepts coordinate the many interdependencies that exist between products, systems, technologies and working groups. Sopheon’s intuitive innovation roadmaps will be an essential guide for DLR to create technologies that produce a more sustainable future.”

By providing accountability, visibility and control, Accolade will seamlessly integrate DLR’s strategy to the successful execution of its innovation life cycle. Sopheon will help all stakeholders in the organization, from the director to team members, work together to bring the right capabilities to the German nation faster.

“Sopheon’s comprehensive innovation management offerings are an ideal fit for DLR’s cross-sectoral teams as they engage in various research areas to support the digital transformation of industry and society,” said Greg Coticchia, CEO of Sopheon. “Accolade will enable DLR to identify and manage the interdependencies that research programs need to properly support innovation initiatives. Specifically, Sopheon’s innovative roadmapping technology will provide DLR unprecedented visibility, while assisting the organization in adhering to common security and governance standards.”

ABOUT DLR

Founded in 1959, the DLR is the Federal Republic of Germany's research centre for aeronautics and space. The German Space Agency at DLR plans and implements the national space programme on behalf of the federal government. DLR’s significant contributions to scientific and technical expertise has strengthened Germany’s standing as a global leader for industry and technology.

ABOUT SOPHEON

Sopheon (LON: SPE) provides complete Innovation Management software and services to help customers achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. Sopheon’s Accolade and Acclaim offerings deliver unique, fully integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and product development life cycle. Sopheon’s leadership in innovation management was highlighted in the comprehensive MarketsandMarkets™ report on the Innovation Management Market, in which Sopheon was listed in the “Stars” category, the highest recognition. Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented by more than 250 customers with over 125,000 users in 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

