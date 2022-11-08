Ravkoo Health Joins Leading Healthcare Companies at HLTH 2022

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ravkoo Health, an innovative tech company specializing in digital health, announced its participation in the HLTH 2022 conference. Alpesh Patel, CEO and Founder, and John Klein, Chief Strategist for Ravkoo Health, will attend alongside industry leaders in healthcare.



"We couldn't be more thrilled to join world-class visionaries and experts to discuss practical well-being and health solutions," explains Patel.

"Furthermore, our team has created a new version of our remote healthcare app, and we'll showcase the exciting changes for attendees," Patel expands.

Patel and his team created the Ravkoo Health app to offer Americans affordable medical solutions from smartphones and a customized web portal.

Members easily access the Ravkoo Health app to:

Book and consult with doctors, therapists, and wellness coaches.

Order prescriptions to be delivered.

Receive at-home lab tests.

Store and access secure medical records.

Global leaders will have the chance to convey how they're changing the healthcare landscape to become more accessible, convenient, and forward-thinking.

Boasting over 9,500 attendees, 300 speakers, and 800 sponsors (such as Google Health, Amazon Web Services, and Phillips), the HLTH 2022 conference is set to make waves.

Attending partners and media includes Forbes, The New York Times, and CBS, among more.

Speakers range from Xavier Becerra (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services), Jay Shetty (Chief Purpose Officer of Calm), and Fidji Simo (CEO of Instacart).

The Ravkoo Health App is now available for download on iOS and Android. Visit Ravkoo Health to learn more. Also, the HLTH conference will take place in Las Vegas on Nov. 13-16th, 2022, on Level 2 at the Venetian Expo & Convention Center.

To visit Ravkoo Health at the conference, head to booth #3051-39, located on the show floor.

About Ravkoo Health : Ravkoo Health is a technology company whose digital products give people control over their health information through a secure platform. Furthermore, Ravkoo Health is emerging as a one-stop-shop digital healthcare marketplace. Online members can access and store health data, choose and consult with telemedicine professionals, receive lab results, and gain insights covering wellness, such as nutrition, diet, and behavioral health, from the app.

