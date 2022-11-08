E.C.D. Automotive Design Completes Massive New Restoration Facility, Boosts Production of its Coveted Bespoke Builds





KISSIMMEE, Fla., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E.C.D. Automotive Design (E.C.D.), the world’s largest restoration company specializing in revamping classic Defenders, original Range Rover Classics and restored Jaguar E-Types into bespoke luxury builds, today announces its official move to a new 100,000-square-foot headquarters in Kissimmee, Fla. Dubbed the “Rover Dome” this massive, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility took 13 months to complete and was carefully designed to exponentially scale E.C.D.’s capabilities for optimum efficiency while maintaining the exceptional quality and meticulous attention to detail characteristic of E.C.D.’s luxury brand. Images of this new facility are HERE .

Envisioned over a few packs of beer by three British “petrol heads” with a shared love for old Defenders, E.C.D. arose from humble beginnings in 2013. Initially based out of a tiny one-bay warehouse, the founders worked countless 18-hour days together with a handful of staff, stripping down these vintage trucks and meticulously rebuilding them to each client's taste over a 2,200-hour build process while preserving the prestige of the antiques. Gaining renown thanks to the company’s premier concierge-style client experience, engineering prowess, precise quality control and hunger to push boundaries through innovation, E.C.D. evolved into a thriving multi-million-dollar enterprise with loyal clientele and a skyrocketing demand for its expanding line-up of custom-restored Jaguar Land Rover builds.

The new and improved Rover Dome brings this industry leader to the next stage of its growth journey. Clients are welcomed to the upgraded design studio, where they sit down to design their very own dream car – personalizing everything from engine type to body color and everything in between to create something truly unique. The showroom, featuring a display of gorgeous E.C.D. builds that are either ready to ship out to their forever home or are primed for resale, excites and inspires any visitor. The immense facility also has a simulated off-road track suitable for test-driving each vehicle’s capabilities.

Doubled warehouse capacity and the scale-up to two production lines with a push-forward manufacturing model enables E.C.D. to complete over 100 one-of-one vehicles a year, entirely in-house and all under one roof. Delineated by floor decals that call back to the London Underground’s distinct roundel signs, the south line and north line each have a specialized focus. The north line focuses on custom one-of-one vintage Defender and old Range Rover Classic builds while the south line specializes in Special Editions , Jaguar E-Type restorations and tuning up vehicles sent back for auto warranty. Sourced from E.C.D.’s international logistics center in the U.K., base vehicles undergoing restoration come in one end of the facility and out the other, with up to six vehicles at a time passing through different stages of development on each service line every four days. From engine installation to electronics to upholstery and more, each department consists of team members that are experts in their practice.

Most outstanding of all is the Rover Dome’s half-million-dollar, state-of-the-art paint lab, complete with a prep station, a paint booth, infrared, heat lamps and more. With paint supplied by global color leader PPG , E.C.D. can paint-to-sample any hue. Each body panel is prepped, primed, polished and inspected with a magnifying glass to ensure a smooth, flawless finish. Finally, an attached Driver’s Club meets any and all post-sale client service needs from storage to maintenance and upgrading. The Driver’s Club hosts exclusive member days and events where E.C.D. drivers can share their passion for one-of-one custom-built vehicles.

For more information on how to build your own vehicle please visit ecdautodesign.com . You can view E.C.D.’s expert craftsmen and technicians hard at work via six live cameras, streamed daily on E.C.D. Live .

About E.C.D. Automotive Design

E.C.D. Automotive Design (E.C.D.) is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Each vehicle produced by E.C.D. is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified ASE craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “petrol heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. E.C.D.’s global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Fla. that is home to 63 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. E.C.D. has a logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration.

