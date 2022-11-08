Federated Wireless Secures Automated Frequency Coordination Commercial Agreements with Leading Enterprise and Fixed Wireless Wi-Fi Vendors

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federated Wireless, the industry expert in cloud-based dynamic spectrum sharing solutions, has been conditionally approved as an Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) system operator by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC). In anticipation of this approval, Federated Wireless has already engaged in commercial agreements with leading unlicensed radio equipment manufacturers to enable access to the 6 GHz band by new standard power and outdoor Wi-Fi 6E devices.



To date, Federated Wireless has signed commercial agreements with several innovative enterprise WLAN access point manufacturers. These vendors are collectively responsible for producing equipment for over 50% of the worldwide enterprise outdoor access point market. The commercial agreements between Federated Wireless and these leading companies will bring standard power and outdoor access point operation online at a lightning pace.

“Federated Wireless thanks the FCC for granting conditional approval to our AFC system and for recognizing that standard power and outdoor Wi-Fi access points will provide the necessary capacity to unleash industry-changing use cases for wireless technology,” notes Kurt Schaubach, Chief Technology Officer of Federated Wireless. “Our team has been hard at work building and demonstrating, both domestically and internationally, a best-in-class AFC solution that will enable rapid standard power and outdoor access point deployment in the 6 GHz band.”

Fixed wireless access will be a critical technology deployed in the 6 GHz band. Fixed wireless operators were one of the earliest adopters of shared spectrum technology through the use of the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band. Federated Wireless is pleased to announce it has also signed a commercial agreement with a leading 4G/5G equipment manufacturer that specializes in fixed wireless access points. The commercial partnership between the two companies will allow the fixed wireless market to utilize 850 MHz of the 6 GHz band for standard power operation.

In addition to the U.S. FCC, national regulatory authorities around the world, including Canada, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Brazil are in the process of authorizing unlicensed device use of the 6 GHz band in conjunction with an AFC for standard power and outdoor operations. Federated Wireless looks forward to joining forces with our current and future Wi-Fi equipment partners to launch this exciting new capability globally and accelerate industrial digital transformation and connect the unconnected.

“Wireless technology has the ability to positively impact how we interact with the world. Through the 6 GHz band, standard power devices will facilitate use cases that need multi-gigabit speeds to support high-definition video streaming and augmented/virtual reality, such as telehealth, robotics, and industrial automation,” says Iyad Tarazi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Federated Wireless. “Our conditional approval is another proof point that the Federated Wireless team is the best in the industry when it comes to developing shared spectrum solutions for the wireless challenges of today and tomorrow.”

About Federated Wireless

Founded in 2012, Federated Wireless is the leading innovator of private wireless and shared spectrum services. The company’s partner ecosystem includes more than 80 solution and edge partners, all of which are dedicated to collaboration in advance development and deployment of shared spectrum services. Federated Wireless’ customer base includes companies spanning telecommunications, government, logistics, manufacturing, energy, hospitality, education, retail, office space, municipal and residential verticals, with use cases ranging from Private Wireless and Industrial IoT to network densification and mobile offload. For more information, visit: www.federatedwireless.com.

Press Contact:

Holly Hagerman

Connect Marketing

801.373.7888