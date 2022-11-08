Paperless Parts Announces Product Enhancements to Drive Efficiency and Increase Business for Sheet Metal Fabricators

BOSTON, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paperless Parts , the leading estimating and quoting software for job shops and contract manufacturers, today announced the availability of new features that put core costing variables directly into the hands of estimators in one fully integrated, end-to-end quoting platform. By reducing the manual steps and time required for estimators to generate fast and accurate quotes, show owners are able to win more business and drive revenue.



“In the face of new challenges, such as increases in raw material prices and ongoing supply chain issues, our customers continue to thrive. Their ability to collaborate internally, as well as with their partners and distributors, to turn around fast, accurate quotes has helped ensure their businesses continue to grow,” said Jason Ray, Co-Founder and CEO of Paperless Parts. “It has never been a better time to be in American manufacturing, and the new features we announced today will enable even more job shops to capitalize on the opportunities ahead.”

Available for demos at FABTECH 2022, new enhancements to the Paperless Parts platform include:



Support for Multi-Component Nesting: With the ability to nest multiple components onto the same sheet of material, estimators can now drive more accurate costing and provide more competitive quotes without sacrificing responsiveness. Estimators no longer need to rely on external nesting software and copying and pasting data between multiple systems, which saves both time and money.

With the ability to nest multiple components onto the same sheet of material, estimators can now drive more accurate costing and provide more competitive quotes without sacrificing responsiveness. Estimators no longer need to rely on external nesting software and copying and pasting data between multiple systems, which saves both time and money. Improvements to the Paperless Parts Viewer: Now estimators can see costing variables such as cuts, bends, pierces, cut length, and etchings directly in the Viewer, enabling them to quickly understand the critical features that drive costing, without having to navigate outside of the Viewer.

Now estimators can see costing variables such as cuts, bends, pierces, cut length, and etchings directly in the Viewer, enabling them to quickly understand the critical features that drive costing, without having to navigate outside of the Viewer. More Flexible Bill of Materials (BOM) Management: Paperless Parts now allows an estimator to reconfigure a BOM to match their shop’s specific manufacturing process. Estimators can convert subassemblies and subcomponents to purchased components with the click of a button and are able to manipulate the order, parenting, and other elements of the BOM structure. By not locking an estimator into an arbitrary BOM structure prescribed by the engineer who built the model, Paperless Parts makes it faster and simpler to quote large, complex assemblies.

Paperless Parts now allows an estimator to reconfigure a BOM to match their shop’s specific manufacturing process. Estimators can convert subassemblies and subcomponents to purchased components with the click of a button and are able to manipulate the order, parenting, and other elements of the BOM structure. By not locking an estimator into an arbitrary BOM structure prescribed by the engineer who built the model, Paperless Parts makes it faster and simpler to quote large, complex assemblies. Collaboration with Distributors: With tight supply chains, it’s no longer a given that specific components will be available at the right time and price to complete a given job. Using Paperless Parts’ intelligent matching algorithms, estimators can now see the pricing and availability of fasteners from 11 different distributors, all without leaving the platform. This information can help identify potential issues that contribute to longer-than-expected lead times.

“Paperless Parts really has gone above and beyond to understand the sticking points with traditional quoting and estimating - everything from setting up the BOM to identifying the major elements of a part that drive costs. The platform is intuitive, powerful, and flexible and has helped us drive considerable growth for our business,” said James Fitch, Vice President of Engineering at Nu-Way Industries, Inc., a leader in designing and fabricating precision metal products serving many industries worldwide.

“Quotes are often won or lost based on the ability to respond quickly. Traditionally, shops have had to make assumptions about the availability and cost of third-party components or spend time emailing and calling distributors. With the PEMConnect app within Paperless Parts, shops can easily find inventory and pricing, allowing them to quote with confidence and respond faster,” said Pete Beecherl, Chief Technology Officer at PennEngineering®.

Visit us at FABTECH at Booth C10863 to see a demo of the new features, or schedule a personalized demo by visiting our Request a Demo page.



For more information, visit paperlessparts.com .

About Paperless Parts

Purpose-built for the manufacturing industry, Paperless Parts is on a mission to help Job Shops and Contract Manufacturers win more business, improve efficiency, and streamline operations by automating the quoting and estimating process. With the Paperless Parts platform, users can reduce the time it takes to build accurate quotes, share files securely, collaborate with customers and teammates more simply, and eliminate tedious, error-prone manual data entry steps. Trusted by hundreds of customers across the United States, Paperless Parts has helped CNC machine shops, sheet metal fabricators, and additive manufacturing shops grow their business and compete more aggressively in a global market.

Paperless Parts Contact:

Danielle Goodman

Director of Marketing

Danielle.Goodman@paperlessparts.com