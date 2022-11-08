Satori Data Security Platform Awarded Two Badges in G2’s Prestigious Fall 2022 Reports

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satori , creator of the first Universal Data Access Service for cloud-based data stores, today announced that it has been awarded two high performer badges from leading business software review platform G2 in its Fall 2022 Grid® Report for Data Governance and Grid® Report for Data Security.



“These badges are a huge validation of the work the Satori team has done in the past year,” said Eldad Chai, CEO and co-founder, Satori. “Our mission is to enable analytics driven companies to maximize their data utilization by automating and securing access to cloud data wherever it resides. These awards are proof that we’re delivering on our promise.”

Satori is a universal data access service for cloud-based data stores and infrastructure, touting multiple out-of-the-box integrations with industry’s leading data stores. Satori’s solution has three key tenets: Data and Access Analytics, Self-Service Access, and Security Policy Enforcement.

Most recently, Satori expanded its database integration options to offer full relational database support with the addition of MySQL , CockroachDB , and MariaDB . The company also launched two new data access workflow features to boost productivity, the Satori Data Portal and Satori for Slack . Now available in the AWS Marketplace, Satori is also the first to seamlessly provide data access and security for AWS Lake House customers.

“Satori is making need-to-know data access fast, efficient, and secure so data-driven companies can spend less time processing requests or responding to breaches and more time leveraging data to make better business decisions,” said Ben Herzberg, Chief Scientist, Satori. “But don’t take our word for it – our customers’ reviews truly speak for themselves.”

G2 badges are based directly on user feedback. To date, G2 users have written over one million reviews and more than five million business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts have visited the site to compare and select the best software and services. Satori is proud to have received a 10/10 in the following categories based on customer reviews: access control, compliance management, policy management, and quality of support.

“Satori was rather easy to implement and their support and guidance during the process were outstanding. We immediately get out-of-the-box features like a catalog, tags of various kinds (ex: PII, Financials, PHI), and our data is protected in real-time. Satori was easy to integrate with both our Snowflake Data Warehouse and Looker, which is our BI tool,” reviewed one user, a senior director of data at a global enterprise.

In the words of another user in the financial services industry: “Satori gives us a serious edge over our competitors when it comes to data security. Using Satori, we can hands down stand by our values and beliefs that we're doing our absolute best to ensure their data is protected from abuse and unauthorized access.”

To view the Fall 2022 Grid Report for Data Governance, visit:

https://www.g2.com/categories/data-governance

To see what G2 users have to say about Satori or to leave a review, visit:

https://www.g2.com/products/satori-cyber-satori/reviews

About Satori

Satori is the developer of the first universal data access platform for cloud-based data stores, touting out-of-the-box integrations with leading technologies including Snowflake, Amazon Redshift, Amazon Athena, MySQL, MariaDB, CockroachDB, and Azure SQL. The solution does not require any changes to organizations' data infrastructure or user setup, empowering data teams to apply comprehensive controls across data stores in days instead of months. Founded by former Imperva and Incapsula executives in 2019, Satori has received significant market traction, including recognition as a Top 10 Finalist at the 2021 RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox Contest. Satori’s investors include B Capital Group, Evolution Equity Partners, and YL Ventures. Secure access to sensitive PII, health, and financial data in minutes with Satori. Start the free test drive at satoricyber.com .

Media Contact:

Andrea Schnorr

Scratch Marketing + Media for Satori

satori@scratchmm.com