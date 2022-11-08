ThriveDX Partners with the University of Chicago to Offer Cybersecurity Bootcamps

Miami, FL, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThriveDX, the global leader in cybersecurity and digital skills training and cyber talent building, is proud to announce the newest partnership with the University of Chicago to provide the Chicago area with cybersecurity bootcamp training. The 400-hour training program equips program participants with the fundamental skills and real-world experience to pursue a career in cybersecurity in less than a year.

ThriveDX partners with top-tier academic institutions, enterprises and governments globally to offer advanced, professional development programs in cybersecurity and digital technology. The Cybersecurity Bootcamp is a new non-credit certificate program at the University of Chicago consistently ranked among the best universities in the world. Powered by ThriveDX, the program is designed to meet the growing demand for cybersecurity professionals in the greater Chicago region. This partnership will provide Chicago area learners with access to accelerated learning opportunities for those looking to transition into the cybersecurity and digital skills workforce.

A recent cybersecurity skills gap study by Fortinet discovered that 80% of organizations globally suffered one or more breaches that they could attribute to a lack of cybersecurity skills and/or awareness. Additionally, the survey showed that a key factor to this is that organizations struggle to find and retain certified cybersecurity talent and the shortage of qualified cybersecurity candidates creates additional risks for their organizations.

“Our award-winning solutions exist to close the skills gap in cybersecurity, and by uniting with partners like the University of Chicago, we’re working to achieve our common goal of tackling the cybersecurity skills gap and building a diverse talent pipeline through our vast suite of security training,” said Dan Vigdor, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of ThriveDX.

Throughout the program, which is broken into introductory and extended courses, learners will be introduced to a comprehensive curriculum that details the fundamentals of cybersecurity through virtual, instructor-led lessons and experiential, hands-on learning. By the end of the introductory course, students develop a full understanding of what the extended cybersecurity program entails in order to assess if the extended program is a match for their career goals.

The courses within the extended program are grouped into three main sections, Cybersecurity Fundamentals, Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Advanced Cybersecurity. One of the most unique aspects of the cybersecurity program is the proprietary experiential learning platform called TDX Arena, an online learning platform where learners complete simulations of real-world hacking scenarios. Upon completion of the program, students are prepared for a variety of different roles in the cybersecurity field.

“There is an enormous need for more high-quality cybersecurity education. By combining the expertise of University of Chicago with the technical experience and platform of ThriveDX, we believe we can offer students a distinctive learning experience that will help prepare them for in-demand jobs that contribute to the field of cybersecurity,” said Mary Morley Cohen, Managing Director of University of Chicago Professional Education.

Program enrollment began on Oct. 31 and the first cybersecurity program at the University of Chicago is set to launch on Jan. 9, 2023. For more information on enrolling, visit https://digitalskills.uchicago.edu/.

About ThriveDX

ThriveDX is the global leader in cybersecurity education, and an expert in providing cybersecurity training to upskill and reskill lifelong learners. Our teams are made up of military trained cyber experts, industry veterans and seasoned educators united to close the worldwide skills and talent gap in cybersecurity. Operating in two divisions – education and enterprise – ThriveDX’s award-winning solutions exist to bridge the skills gap and impact the talent shortage in the cybersecurity and overall tech industry.

The Education sector partners with top-tier academic institutions, enterprises, and government branches globally to offer advanced, professional development programs in cybersecurity and digital technology. The Enterprise branch (formulated by companies formerly known as Cybint Solutions, Kontra Application Security, Lucy Security, ThriveDX Labs, and HackerU Pro), is a suite of products and services that cater to non-technical employees, developers, IT professionals and anyone in between. For more information, visit https://thrivedx.com/







About University of Chicago Professional Education

The University of Chicago is an urban research university that has driven new ways of thinking since 1890. Our commitment to rigorous inquiry and intellectual freedom draws pathbreaking scholars to our global campuses, where field-defining ideas are born that challenge and change the world.

The University of Chicago Professional Education provides impactful learning experiences through a range of professional programs for professional and corporate audiences. Our innovative programming, flexible options, and top-tier industry experts deliver a distinctive and engaging educational experience to learners studying a wide spectrum of disciplines. We help career-oriented individuals and companies succeed in a fast-moving, interconnected world where learning new skills is essential to maintaining a competitive edge.