The 2023 SRE Report provides the broadest independent insights into SRE Practices including findings on the role of AI, key technology trends, and a misalignment between practitioners and management.

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catchpoint, The Internet Resilience Company™, in partnership with Blameless, releases their annual SRE industry report. This report contains special contributions from Adrian Cockcroft and Steve McGhee and highlights findings from 559 responses across reliability practitioners, managers, architects, and executives. Now in its fifth year, this report has become the trusted source of trends and insights for reliability-as-a-feature practices and continues to enable organizations to make decisions based on valuable industry data.



The full 2023 SRE Report is available for download here (no registration required).

“SRE teams are in continuous pursuit of delivering increasingly reliable services,” says Mehdi Daoudi, CEO of Catchpoint. “In a post-pandemic world, there is an increased requirement for reliable digital services across the Internet, what it means to accomplish our everyday tasks, and the importance of Internet resilience. For this, we extend a hearty, sincere thank you to reliability-as-a-feature practitioners worldwide who continue to keep our everyday services running.”

Key findings include:

Organizations who operate with a “just culture” are 500 % more likely to be Elite performing organizations

% more likely to be Elite performing organizations Over half ( 54 %) of organizations have three, or more, different types of telemetry (e.g., infrastructure, application, or network) feeding their observability frameworks. Yet, almost half of the organizations ( 46 %) also said they receive no, or low, value from artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps)

%) of organizations have three, or more, different types of telemetry (e.g., infrastructure, application, or network) feeding their observability frameworks. Yet, almost half of the organizations ( %) also said they receive no, or low, value from artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) Elite-performing organizations are 260 % more likely to substantially focus on Customer Experience reliability versus Low-performing organizations

% more likely to substantially focus on Customer Experience reliability versus Low-performing organizations Organizations ( 59 %) say that maintaining innovation velocity occasionally or often impacts employee productivity or morale – 14 % unsure

%) say that maintaining innovation velocity occasionally or often impacts employee productivity or morale – % unsure Organizations ( 59 %) say tool sprawl is a non-existent or minor problem – this challenges other research, which simply equates tool sprawl to, ‘how many tools are in the stack’

%) say tool sprawl is a non-existent or minor problem – this challenges other research, which simply equates tool sprawl to, ‘how many tools are in the stack’ Half of individual practitioners and half of executives said they build up to 32 % and 20 %, respectively, of their tools in house, revealing a dichotomy in perspective

% and %, respectively, of their tools in house, revealing a dichotomy in perspective Median toil levels drop by 5%, confirming a continued downward trend



“On the 20th anniversary of the creation of the SRE function, with the ongoing evolution of DevOps practices, technologies, and business requirements, it is important to understand how the practice is evolving,” said Gerardo Dada, CMO at Catchpoint. “The report aims to continuously explore the challenges SREs face every day, best practices, and areas to improve. We believe this is important, especially in a world where site reliability is essential for practically every business.”

“This report reveals a rich collection of insights that tell us SRE practices lead to high performing teams and increased levels of reliability,” said Jim Gochee, CEO at Blameless. “It’s wonderful to see toil levels continue to go down and also interesting that the value of a blameless culture and post-mortems for continuous learning are characteristics of Elite performing orgs,” added Gochee.

Empirical Data Available

For the first time in its five-year history, the empirical survey results will also be released. The purpose is to allow readers to find their own insights. These complete survey responses will soon be available for viewing.

Methodology

The SRE Survey collected 559 voluntary responses during the months of June and July 2022, which were used to generate the report insights. The questions for top reliability challenges and business value were asked open-endedly. The responses were then categorized to provide a more powerful set of insights. Catchpoint and Blameless made donations in the amount of $5,590 to the International Red Cross and Girls Who Code .

About Catchpoint

Catchpoint is the Internet Resilience Company™. The top online retailers, Global2000, CDNs, cloud service providers, and xSPs in the world rely on Catchpoint to increase their resiliency by catching any issues in the Internet stack before they impact their business. The Catchpoint platform offers synthetics, RUM, performance optimization, high fidelity data and flexible visualizations with advanced analytics. It leverages thousands of global vantage points (including inside wireless networks, BGP, backbone, last mile, endpoint, enterprise, ISPs and more) to provide unparalleled observability into anything that impacts your customers, workforce, networks, website performance, applications, and APIs.

Learn more at: https://www.catchpoint.com/

About Blameless

Blameless drives resiliency across the software lifecycle by operationalizing Reliability Engineering practices. Teams share a unified context during incidents, efficiently communicate, and resolve quickly. With detailed retrospectives, teams up-level and continuously improve end-user experiences. Leading brands such as Procore, Under Armour, Citrix, Mercari, Fox, and Home Depot, rely on Blameless to embrace a culture of continuous improvement, do more with less, and protect their customers.

Blameless is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Accel, Third Point Ventures, and Decibel. For more information, please visit www.blameless.com and LinkedIn or Twitter .

Press Contact:

Holly Hagerman

Connect Marketing

801.373.7888