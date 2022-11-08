Backblaze Launches Comprehensive Partner Program

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), the leading independent storage cloud company, today announced the launch of a new partner program for resellers, integrators, managed service providers, and more. The new program includes a self-service portal, reserve pricing, dedicated support, and additional resources.



Leading the industry in ease as well as affordability, Backblaze’s offerings help businesses cut through the complexity and cost that previously stopped them from adopting cloud storage and backup. This new partner program enables resellers and others to integrate the benefits of Backblaze seamlessly into their offerings and products and boost their delivery of cloud-based solutions to a broad array of customers.

The new partner program builds on the business’s long commitment to develop new solutions and workflow support with its technology partners, and to grow business for the channel, managed services providers (MSPs), and affiliates. The program provides new opportunities to four key partner groups:

Channel Partners: Partner Portal: Self-service resource provides discounts, deal registration, in-house support, and will deliver training and education resources. B2 Reserve: Capacity billing with all inclusive pricing—storage, egress, transaction fees, and support—with no minimum storage retention penalties.

Technology Partners: Provides complimentary solution expertise and validation. Broadens partners' existing technology with the leading independent storage cloud. Offers joint go-to-market and co-branding opportunities.

Managed Service Providers: MSP-friendly admin console. Recurring 10% commissions on computer backup. In-house support, digital assets, training materials, and data sheets.

Affiliates: Recurring 10% commissions on computer backup. In-house support, digital assets, training materials, and data sheets.



“Ease of use and accessibility can have a significant impact for our partners and their business,” said Nilay Patel, Backblaze Vice President of Sales. “We are continuously looking for ways to innovate and develop for our partners. Offering this easy, accessible and efficient resource will strengthen our relationship with our customers.”

Backblaze provides resellers, developers, businesses , and consumers with cloud services to store, use, and protect their data in an easy and affordable manner, serving as a foundation for customers to back up & archive data, host content, manage media, build their applications, and more. Backblaze’s mission is to make storing and using data astonishingly easy.

To learn more about Backblaze’s partner portal, please visit: https://www.backblaze.com/partner/overview/

About Backblaze

Backblaze makes it astonishingly easy to store, use, and protect data. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to build applications, host content, manage media, back up and archive data, and more. With over two billion gigabytes of data storage under management, the company currently works with more than 500,000 customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com .

Press Contact:

Jeanette Foster

Communications Manager, Backblaze

jfoster@backblaze.com