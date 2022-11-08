The Brains Share the Ultimate Technical SEO Checklist

London, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For businesses wanting to offer the best possible user experience on their websites, technical SEO is a necessity. Technical SEO relates to the back-end of SEO and marketing, and ensures that all those unseen (but important) parts of your website are working as they should. Business owners who turn a blind eye to SEO may not realise how poor site health can affect your overall rankings, your bounce rate and, ultimately, sales.

SEO experts at The Brains are well aware of the importance of technical SEO, but they also understand that not everyone has the time to delve into the ins and outs of the SEO world, unpacking its complicated nature and staying abreast of new algorithms. For this reason, they have put together a technical SEO checklist for website owners, detailing areas for focus, including site speed, mobile reactivity and broken links, among others.

Working your way through this checklist will ensure your site is much healthier and make your website visitors much happier, leading to a better experience for everyone.

To view the technical SEO checklist in its entirety, you can visit the blog post below:

https://thebrainsmarketing.co.uk/news-insights/news/technical-seo-checklist-what-you-need-to-succeed-in-serps/

Speaking of the importance of technical SEO, James Speyer, Head of SEO at The Brains, says:

“For a website to perform well, it needs to be immaculate inside and out. Think of it like wiring in a house. Your house could look impeccable and have the nicest decor, but if all your wires are jumbled behind the scenes, it could be hazardous, meaning the house loses its appeal and its value. No one wants to be in a house where a plug sparks every time you switch it on.”

About The Brains:

The Brains is a leading digital marketing and SEO agency in London, offering link building, SEO audits and SEO copywriting and technical SEO services, offering unbeatable ROI and results.

