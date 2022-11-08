Rising Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence among Women Driving Demand for Vaginal Sling Solutions: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global vaginal slings market is currently valued at US$ 2.07 billion and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2032.

Urinary incontinence, an undetected condition where an involuntary pee leakage occurs as a result of losing control of the bladder, is managed with vaginal slings. Urine leakage can happen as a result of laughing loudly, sneezing, coughing, lifting heavy objects, and exercising. To stop this leakage or unwanted flow of urine, vaginal slings support and uphold the bladder and urethra like a hammock.

Based on type, vaginal slings are segmented into transobturator slings, mini slings/single incision slings, conventional vaginal slings, advanced vaginal slings, tension-free vaginal tape slings, and pubovaginal slings. Demand for transobturator slings is expected to expand at a healthy growth rate, due to the advantages such as low chances of bladder, bowel & major blood vessel injuries, and effective results

Over the forecast period, the worldwide vaginal slings market is anticipated to rise due to the rising prevalence of urinary incontinence. According to several studies, females experience urinary incontinence more often than males. As opposed to slings placed utilising invasive procedures, minimally-invasive vaginal sling surgeries are anticipated to experience substantial demand during the forecast period.

North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global vaginal slings market growth due to the prevalence of urinary incontinence disorder, advanced healthcare facilities, and the presence of major players. Demand for vaginal sling solutions in the Asia Pacific region is expected to rise at a healthy CAGR during the next 10 years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global sales of vaginal slings are expected to reach US$ 3.21 billion by 2032.

China’s vaginal slings market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2032.

Demand for transobturator slings is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2032.

Hospitals are expected to account for the highest usage of vaginal slings during the forecast period.

The high risk of failure or having urinary tract infections (UTIs) due to vaginal sling treatment procedures and lack of awareness of such treatment in developing economies is predicted to limit the sales growth of vaginal slings. High demand for vaginal sling products from hospitals is expected to be seen during the projected timeframe due to the presence of advanced medical technologies and the presence of skilled healthcare professionals.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of vaginal slings are focused on launching advanced vaginal sling products for the treatment of urinary incontinence.

Rising cases related to urological disorders and the growing senior population with target diseases are expected to generate profitable opportunities for manufacturers of vaginal slings.

Triple W introduced a digitally connected urinary incontinence device in January 2019 that tracks bladder capacity and sends notifications when it's time to urinate.

In January 2019, Leonhardt's Launchpads unveiled the “BladderCell”, a cutting-edge technology that uses bioelectric mode to treat bladder problems.

Boston Scientific Corporation, one of the top market players, has a wide range of product folio with advanced vaginal sling solutions, used in the treatment of urinary disorders.

For people with stress urine incontinence, Boston Scientific Corporation introduced the AdVance XP Male Sling System in February 2019.

For instance, Desara TVez, a pelvic sling system developed by Caldera Medical in December 2021 to treat women with stress urinary incontinence and other pelvic health issues, is the latest addition to the Desara family of pelvic sling systems.



Key Companies Profiled

Becton, Dickinson Company

Betatech Medical

Boston Scientific Corporation

Caldera Medical, Inc.

Coloplast A/S

Cook Medical, Inc.

Ethicon US LLC

ProSurg, Inc.

Key Segments of Vaginal Slings Industry Research

By Type: Transobturator Slings Mini Slings/Single Incision Slings Conventional Vaginal Slings Advanced Vaginal Slings Tension-free Vaginal Tape Slings Pubovaginal Slings

By Material Type: Tissue Slings Synthetic Slings

By Type of Urinary Incontinence: Urge Urinary Incontinence Stress Urinary Incontinence Mixed Urinary Incontinence

By End User: Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global vaginal slings market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (transobturator slings, mini slings/single incision slings, conventional vaginal slings, advanced vaginal slings, tension-free vaginal tape slings, pubovaginal slings), material type (tissue slings, synthetic slings), type of urinary incontinence (urge urinary incontinence, stress urinary incontinence, mixed urinary incontinence), and end user (hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

