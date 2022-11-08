Central Scot PAT Offer Expert PAT Testing Throughout Central Scotland To Make The Appliances In Your Home or Business Safer

Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Scot PAT comprises of a team of electrical equipment experts who understand the importance of making PAT (Portable Appliance Testing) available for everyone.

Their professional PAT testing will ensure that the electrical equipment in your home or business is safe to use, complies with current health and safety regulations, and is cost-effective through their high-quality service offering competitive industry rates.

Equipped with the necessary qualifications and top-of-the-range equipment, Central Scot PAT provide reliable services throughout central Scotland and is dedicated to giving you peace of mind with your electrical appliances.

Trusted PAT Testing Services

As a professional PAT Testing Company, Central Scot PAT are here to help you correct any issues that may have arisen with your electric appliances and will use their expertise to ensure your equipment is safe to use and reduces the risk of accident and injury.

While most electrical safety defects can be found by visual examination, it is always safer to employ an expert as some types of problems can only be discovered upon testing.

These issues may not only increase the risk of your appliances not adhering to the latest health and safety regulations but also adds a higher risk of danger for your family or customers.

Central Scot PAT offer periodic testing that includes free replacement of damaged plugs, fuses, and other minor repairs.

Their trained team are all City & Guilds Qualified engineers who have extensive experience with both fixed and portable domestic electrical appliances and have helped a variety of businesses, including:

Hotels

Offices

Schools

University Accommodation

Tourist Centres

Constriction Sites

Additionally, Central Scot PAT offers out-of-hours portable appliance testing to suit your business schedule and provides a straightforward pricing structure with no hidden fees, so that you can access their unbeatable service at competitive prices.

What Appliances Need PAT Testing?

Portable appliances include all equipment not part of a fixed installation but use a flexible cable or plug and socket.

This means that any appliance with a plug intended to be connected to a wall socket or generator qualifies as needing PAT testing.

An example of some typical household or business items that are routinely checked are kettles, toasters, computers, and printers.

Business and Domestic Testing

Central Scot PAT tailors their service to accommodate your specific needs, whether you are a homeowner looking to safeguard your appliances for your family or a business that needs to meet current health and safety laws.

Their Portable Appliance Testing will always provide a fast, reliable and professional service and follow a specialised testing routine, which consists of:

Completing a test of your electrical appliances (with each test only lasting a few minutes). Carrying out a complete visual inspection where their engineer will look for any damaged flexes, plugs and equipment, incorrectly wired plugs, or incorrectly rated fuses. After the visual inspection (and if the appliance passes) the item is then plugged into their portable appliance tester, and a series of electrical tests are carried out. They will then place a label on the appliance showing the asset number, date, and whether it has passed or failed the test. The results will then be sent back to the head office at Central Scot PAT for processing, where an Asset Register and Test Report will be prepared and sent to you with the Certificate of Conformity.

More information

To find out more about Central Scot PAT and their expert PAT testing, please visit their website at https://centralscotpat.co.uk/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/central-scot-pat-offer-expert-pat-testing-throughout-central-scotland-to-make-the-appliances-in-your-home-or-business-safer/