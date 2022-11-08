Cryptocurrency Market Size Worth USD 2.9 Billion, Globally, by 2028 with 11.4% CAGR | Market Share, Segmentation, Future Growth & Trends Analysis by Markets N Research

Chicago, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Cryptocurrency Market by Offering (Hardware (ASIC, GPU, FPGA, Others), Software (Mining Platform, Exchange, Coin Wallet)), Application (Optimization, Machine Learning, Material Simulation), Type (Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), Binance Coin (BNB), Cardano (ADA), Ripple (XRP), Others), End User (Trading Retail and E-commerce, Banking, Others) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) – Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The market is growing primarily due to the development of distributed ledger technology and increased digital venture capital investments. Developing nations are now using digital currency as a means of financial transactions. The growing acceptance of digital currencies like Bitcoin and Litecoin is anticipated to fuel market expansion in the years to come. Blockchain technology is frequently used with digital currency to decentralize and manage efficient transactions. Due to the benefits of blockchain technology and digital currency, businesses are investing in cryptocurrencies and working together to provide users with effective and high-quality services, propelling the market's expansion.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Cryptocurrency Market @ https://marketsnresearch.com/sample/1557

Cryptocurrency Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Matrics Details Market size for available years



2022-2028 Base year considered



2021 Forecast period



2022-2028















Market Segmentation By Component



Hardware ASIC GPU FPGA Others

Software Mining Platform Exchange Coin Wallet

By Component



Mining

Transaction



By End User



Trading Retail and E-commerce

Banking

Others



By Type



Bitcoin (BTC)

Ethereum (ETH)

Tether (USDT)

Binance Coin (BNB)

Cardano (ADA)

Ripple (XRP)

Others Regions covered



North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Companies covered



Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Antier Solutions, BitFury Group Limited, BTL Group Ltd., Coincheck Inc., Intel Corporation, Ledger SAS, NVIDIA Corporation, Ripple, Xilinx Inc. and Xapo Holdings Limited.





Direct Purchase Full Report @ https://marketsnresearch.com/checkout/1557/1ecda5z5e4

Markets N Research lists out all the Cryptocurrency Market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Antier Solutions

BitFury Group Limited

BTL Group Ltd.

Coincheck Inc.

Intel Corporation

Ledger SAS

NVIDIA Corporation

Ripple

Xilinx Inc.

Xapo Holdings Limited

Recent Developments

In October 2021, the corporation PayPal, which operates the online payment systems, will be based in the United States. It announced that users could use their PayPal accounts to buy and sell Bitcoin and other virtual currencies .

. In June 2021, a digital asset management company called NYDIG teamed up with NCR Corporation to open crypto purchases to credit unions and 650 banks . The initiative is in response to consumer demand from consumers of NCR banking who have been buying virtual currency through third-party exchanges.



. The initiative is in response to consumer demand from consumers of NCR banking who have been buying virtual currency through third-party exchanges. In March 2021, Visa Inc. processed cryptocurrency payments on the Ethereum Blockchain directly and intended to promote it as a new service payment. The company hopes to make the finance sector the first to embrace cryptocurrencies through this important endeavor.



Ask For Discount @ https://marketsnresearch.com/buying-request/1557



Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Markets N Research Methodology

Download Free Sample Research Report @ https://marketsnresearch.com/sample/1557

The software category in the cryptocurrency market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

The software category is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period since it makes it easier to handle the enormous amount of data generated for insightful discoveries and wiser choices. The software market is divided into mining platforms, exchanges, coin wallets, and other applications. BeMine, ECOS, shamining, CCG mining, and other programs are examples of cryptographic software. A trading engine is a single interface that exchange software employs to connect offers and exchanges with derivatives of digital currencies. The platform matches sales and purchases from users, giving it the greatest market share. There is a good chance that trading platforms will be widely dispersed. Wallets, however, come in both hardware and software varieties. Software wallets or digital wallets are more popular because of their increased security. Digital wallets are again categorized as self-hosted or custodial wallets based on the user's control over the private key protection feature.

Ripple (XRP) category of the cryptocurrency market to record the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027

The ripple (XRP) category is expected to account for the highest CAGR of the cryptocurrency market from 2022 to 2027. Debentures are validated with ripple. In the network created by ripple, relationships between creditors and debtors and account balances are accessible to all users. Litecoin has the same technological implementation as Bitcoin but is four times faster, giving it an advantage over the cryptocurrency expected to dominate the market in the coming years. Other cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin, Moneor, and Dash contribute greatly to market growth.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://marketsnresearch.com/sample/1557



Segmentation of Global Cryptocurrency Market :



Global Cryptocurrency Market – By Component

Hardware ASIC GPU FPGA Others

Software Mining Platform Exchange Coin Wallet



Global Cryptocurrency Market – By Process

Mining

Transaction

Global Cryptocurrency Market – By Type

Bitcoin (BTC)

Ethereum (ETH)

Tether (USDT)

Binance Coin (BNB)

Cardano (ADA)

Ripple (XRP)

Others

Global Cryptocurrency Market – By End User

Trading Retail and E-commerce

Banking

Others

Key questions answered in this report:

Which is the leading region of the market for cryptocurrency?

What are the key drivers for the growth of the cryptocurrency market?

Which is the major segment in the cryptocurrency market by offering?

Which is the major segment in the cryptocurrency market by type?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Cryptocurrency Market @ https://marketsnresearch.com/report/1557/global-cryptocurrency-market

Regional Insights:

North America is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in cryptocurrency market share from 2022 to 2027

North America is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the cryptocurrency market as most of the region considered bitcoins as a tax-related medium of exchange rather than a form of money. Many wealthy nations continue to emphasize the use of digital money, even though the government has no legal restrictions on it. The market is expanding due to consumers' and merchants' acceptance of the digital currency. Additionally, the market in North America is dominated by the prevalence of bitcoin mining and the presence of the most significant firms.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Scope and Description

1.1.1 Study Purpose

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3 Report Scope

Chapter 2 Report Summary

2.1 Key Findings

2.1.1 Top Investment Pockets

2.2 Market Snapshot: Global Cryptocurrency Market

2.3 Global Cryptocurrency Market, 2018 – 2028 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 3 COVID 19 Impact Analysis

3.1 Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic, By Region

3.1.1 North America: Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3.1.2 Europe: Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3.1.3 Asia pacific: Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3.1.4 Latin America: Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3.1.5 Middle-East and Africa: Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3.2 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

3.3 Quarterly Market Revenue by Region 2021 & 2022

3.4 Pre COVID-19 Market Revenue, By Region, 2016-2019 (USD Million)

3.5 Post COVID-19 Market Revenue, By Region, 2020-2028 (USD Million)

3.6 Short Term Dynamics

3.7 Long Term Dynamics

Chapter 4 Global Cryptocurrency Market, by Component Segment Analysis

4.1 Cryptocurrency Market Overview, by Component Segment

4.1.1 Global Cryptocurrency Market Revenue Share, by Component, 2022 & 2028 (Value, %)

4.2 Software

4.2.1 Cryptocurrency Share Forecast, By Region (USD Million)

4.2.2 Comparative Revenue Analysis, By Country, 2021 & 2028

4.2.3 Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, & Opportunities

TOC Continued…!

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://marketsnresearch.com/customization-request/1557



Browse Adjacent Markets: Software And Services Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Automation Testing Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Self-Service BI Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Legal Hold Software Market - Global Forecast to 2028

DRaaS Market - Global Forecast to 2028

About Markets N research

When it comes to investing and money matters, you need the leading market research consultancy firm to help you make the right decisions during the toughest business questions and decisions. Markets N Research is the leading research company offering both tactical and strategic support to all our customers. Customer satisfaction is our goal and that is why, we have a team of skilled and experienced specialist with the ability to do data mining, information management, and revenue enhancement solutions to ensure that our clients make informed decisions when coming to investing in the market.

Markets N Research team is comprised of well skilled and equipped personnel ready to concur any upcoming challenges in the market sector for both individual people and organization around the world. We know time is money, and therefore we ensure we solve your problem within the shortest time possible to prevent delays or missing any opportunities. We use globally accepted techniques with a little innovation from our staff in solving all your market research related challenges.

Contact Us:

Markets N research

US: +1-773-649-1529

Email:- sales@marketsnresearch.com