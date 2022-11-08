Inovalon Announces 2022 Sustainability Report

BOWIE, Md., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced the publication of its 2022 Sustainability Report that includes the Company’s commitment to associates, stewardship and safeguarding of customer data, and continued efforts to support the environment and the community. The report highlights the Company’s achievements and enhancements over the past year to enable a more efficient way to work that benefits the entire healthcare ecosystem.

“As a mission-driven company at the intersection of technology and healthcare, the work we do impacts and has the ability to improve the experience across the healthcare continuum for hundreds of millions of individuals,” said Keith Dunleavy, M.D., chief executive officer of Inovalon. “We take this responsibility seriously, and believe it is imperative to capture and share what we’re doing to remain sustainable for our customers and for our communities now and into the future.”

As Inovalon remains data-driven and cloud-based in its operations, the company has taken a proactive approach to operationalize best practices that associates and customers alike have advocated for, including: a continued commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, upholding the highest levels of data security and privacy, and dedicated community outreach, support, and advocacy through charitable initiatives and partnerships.

Inovalon’s Sustainability Report highlights its focus on achieving and supporting the goals of a sustainable enterprise including:

A commitment to human capital through associate engagement and support

A strategic imperative and core value of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Principles rooted in high ethical standards supported by a Code of Conduct and Ethics

The opportunity for every voice to be heard through an annual internal Pulse survey



A foundation of trust through data stewardship and security

A commitment to uphold the highest levels of data security and privacy

A comprehensive, stringent security program to ensure HIPAA compliance and adherence to other applicable compliance laws and regulations

Significant investments in people, processes, and state-of-the-art technologies throughout the Inovalon ONE ® Platform

Platform Upholding certifications through HITRUST®, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard, and trusted partner to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services under their Qualified Entity Program

A focus on environmental sustainability through eco-friendly approaches

Cloud-based solutions across the Inovalon ONE Platform

Up-to-date internal and external strategies to become more efficient and more sustainable

Hybrid associate work model, not only supporting each associate to maximize flexibility and autonomy, but also reducing the number of associates required to commute and thus, vehicles on the road



A responsibility to the community through support and involvement

A dedication to corporate responsibility through all the communities that Inovalon and its associates interact with

A dedicated Charitable Giving Committee to drive charitable initiatives and efforts throughout the organization and beyond

A generous matching program that seeks to provide aid, relief, and support to those impacted by current issues around the globe

A connection to 24+ unique organizations that support various philanthropic efforts across the country and globally

To learn more and download the full report, please visit the 2022 Sustainability Report page.

