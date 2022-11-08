TELUS, Énergir and Électrobac donate $218,000 to support Ukrainian refugees in Quebec

English French

Ukrainian refugees will benefit from smartphones, wireless plans and mental health consultations, allowing them to stay connected to the people and resources that matter



MONTREAL, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and to help Ukrainian refugees here in Quebec, TELUS, Énergir and Électrobac have committed to donating $218,000 in support to help 300 families affected by the conflict so that they can stay in contact with their families and friends and with the resources they need most. In collaboration with local organizations throughout Quebec, the three companies will provide free smartphones refurbished by Électrobac, TELUS SIM cards, and access to free consultations with a mental health professional through TELUS Health MyCare. Thanks to this collaborative effort, Ukrainian refugees will have an essential link to emergency services, reliable access to virtual health and well-being resources, and a way to stay in contact with their loved ones and support networks.

Partnering together to help make the future brighter for Ukrainian refugees

“The people affected by the deplorable situation in Ukraine are going through an extremely difficult time,” explains Ali Barakat, TELUS Vice-President for Sales and Business Solutions in Quebec and Atlantic Canada. “The actions of the TELUS team have always been inspired by our social purpose to use our technology and compassion to help build a friendlier future. In that same spirit, TELUS has joined forces with Énergir and Électrobac to provide immediate help for Ukrainian refugees. By offering wireless services and access to mental health care, we’re committed to making daily life easier for those affected by global conflict who are living through challenging times.”

“We’re happy to have played a unifying role in rallying our partners behind this project,” says Martin Laberge, Executive Director for Cybersecurity at Énergir. “We believe in finding innovative ways to get involved in communities, and we know that by partnering with the right people around the right projects, we can create new kinds of energy that will have a positive impact on society. This wonderful collaboration is certainly proof of that, and we hope that it will send a message of solidarity, support and hope to Ukrainian families who really need it.”

“We are happy and honored to humbly contribute, in collaboration with TELUS and Énergir to help Ukrainian refugees,’’ says Frédéric Brais, VP Sales and Marketing Electrobac. ‘‘We hope that this will ease their integration into their new host country.’’

“Having a mobile device, a reliable network, and access to mental health support can make the difference in a period of life that is quite challenging for refugees,” says Claude Pinard, President and Executive Director of Centraide of Greater Montreal. “We’re grateful for TELUS, Énergir and Électrobac’s generous donation and support, which will allow families in precarious situations to gain access to essential resources and services for their health, safety and well-being.”

Concerted efforts to assist displaced people

Earlier this year, TELUS, its team members, together with the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation donated $4 million in donations in support of ongoing efforts by Canadian charitable organizations to provide assistance to people and families displaced by the conflict in Ukraine, including the Canadian Red Cross, UNICEF Canada, and other national and local charitable organizations.

Énergir is also donating $55,000 to the Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders, and the Canada-Ukraine Foundation to provide assistance to people and families displaced by the conflict.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $17 billion in annual revenue and 17 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

Operating in 28 countries around the world, TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media and eCommerce and fintech.

TELUS Health is a global healthcare company, which provides employee and family preventative healthcare and wellness solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS’ strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventative and mental health outcomes covering over 60 million lives, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $900 million, in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, and 1.8 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com and follow us on Twitter ( @TELUSnews ) and on Instagram ( @Darren_Entwistle ).

About Énergir

With more than $9 billion in assets, Énergir is a diversified energy business whose mission is to find increasingly sustainable ways to meet the energy needs of approximately 535,000 customers and the communities it serves. It is the largest natural gas distribution company in Québec, where, through its joint ventures, it also generates electricity from wind power. Through its subsidiaries and other investments, Énergir has a presence in the United States, where it generates electricity from hydraulic, wind and solar sources; it is also the largest electricity distributor and the sole natural gas distributor in the State of Vermont. Énergir values energy efficiency and invests its resources and continues its efforts in innovative energy projects, such as renewable natural gas and liquefied and compressed natural gas. Through its subsidiaries, it also offers a variety of energy services. Énergir strives to become the partner of choice for those seeking a better energy future.

For any additional information requests, members of the media may contact:

Stéphanie Dussault

TELUS Public Relations

stephanie.dussault@telus.com