The Global Automotive Rental and Leasing Market is expected to grow by $ 147.98 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.46% during the forecast period

46% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive rental and leasing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing urbanization and industrialization boost market growth, self-driving vehicles gaining traction, and the trend of digitization creating huge impact in car leasing market.

The automotive rental and leasing market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive rental and leasing market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Passenger car rental

• Truck utility trailer

• Recreational vehicle rental and leasing

• Passenger car lease



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the robust growth of the travel and tourism industry as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive rental and leasing market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing online platforms and increased penetration of rental apps will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive rental and leasing market covers the following areas:

• Automotive rental and leasing market sizing

• Automotive rental and leasing market forecast

• Automotive rental and leasing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive rental and leasing market vendors that include Aspark Holidays Pvt. Ltd., Avis Budget Group Inc., Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd., CENTAURO RENT A CAR SLU, DriiveMe Ltd., Drivezy India Travels Pvt. Ltd., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group SA, Expedia Group Inc., Getaround Inc., Green Motion International, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Localiza Rent a Car SA, Mercedes Benz Group AG, Mex Rent a Car, Movida Participacoes SA, OK Group, SIXT SE, Al Futtaim Group Co., and Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd. Also, the automotive rental and leasing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

