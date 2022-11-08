Brian Harper Named Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Competitive Social Ventures

Alpharetta, GA, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports and social entertainment executive Brian Harper has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Competitive Social Ventures (“CSV”), a real estate holding company for competitive socializing entertainment concepts that bring people together to share great food and drink, play live action and simulated games, listen to live music and more.

Harper was the second employee to join the startup company as Director of Sales and Marketing in October 2020. He was promoted to Vice President of Sales and Marketing in 2021, and has been a driving force for developing CSV’s Fairway Social , Roaring Social, and Pickle and Social “eatertainment” venues in Georgia and soon to be Scottsdale, Chicago, Birmingham with plans to expand to other areas.

Harper has extensive experience in the growing eatertainment industry, which delivers an experience that includes food and/or beverage before, after, or during other activities. CSV has elevated this experience with high end food and drink in addition to pickleball, golf simulation games, putting greens, corn hole, live music and more.

"Our mantra at CSV is to create the experience and success will follow. Brian is at the head of the class in creating memorable guest experiences," says Neal Freeman, CEO. "He has been and continues to be a star in the industry.” Due to Harper's incredible work-ethic and talent in the “eatertainment” industry, he has also been awarded the opportunity to join CSV’s General Partnership.

CSV currently has two thriving venues in operation, with seven under design and construction. In his expanded role, Harper will continue to work with senior leadership on identifying prime locations, design, build, and grow the brand in new markets. He will be involved in all aspects of development, from concept to completion, with a major focus including food, beverage, entertainment and programming.

Harper was previously Director of Sales for Topgolf from 2014 – 2019, where he created customer relations management and sales processes and procedures, and helped grow the popular sports entertainment franchise from a startup with nine venues to a multinational company with 70 locations at the time he was recruited to CSV in 2020.

His passion is fueled by creating and building new concepts and seeing them through to fruition with proven professionals. "I'm thrilled to continue growing with the CSV family,” says Harper. “I truly believe this is a one-of-a-kind business. We’re building a loyal fan base across the country with our Roaring Social speakeasy and Fairway Social golf venues, and our opportunities for growth with the new Pickle and Social concept that combines pickleball and simulated golf are remarkable.”

Harper is from Atlanta, where his first job after graduating college was managing ticket sales for the Atlanta Braves. He also served as Assistant Director of Athletic Communications for Georgia’s Kennesaw State University from 2010-2013, and spent two years as a sports reporter for the Covington News.

“Brian came to us with a great wealth of experience and has contributed a great deal to the growth and success of our innovative sports entertainment venues,” says Joe Reardon, CSV’s General Partner for Investment Opportunities. “We are looking forward to continuing to grow together with his sales and marketing passion and expertise.”



Harper has dual bachelor of arts degrees in Communications and Sports Management from Kennesaw State University. He lives in Alpharetta, Georgia, with his wife and two children.

About Competitive Social Ventures

Competitive Social Ventures, LLC (“CSV”) is an Alpharetta, Georgia-based real estate holding company created in 2020 for competitive socializing entertainment concepts. Fairway Social opened in Q2 2021, and Roaring Social opened in Q3 2021. Fairway Social Trilith is expected to open Q4 2022/Q1 2023. Three Pickle and Social locations, which will feature a unique combination of indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, table tennis, four Full Swing™ simulators, an outdoor putting green, an outdoor gathering space with a stage for live music, and a full-service restaurant and bar, are currently being developed.

CSV’s venues are innovative, high-quality, full-service entertainment and dining destinations with strong experiential differentiation from competitors. Learn more about CSV here .

