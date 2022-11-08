The Global Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market is expected to grow by $11.88 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360295/?utm_source=GNW

9% during the forecast period. Our report on the sodium lauroyl isethionate market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in the personal care sector, rising awareness among consumers regarding appearance and hygiene, and growth in institutional and industrial (I&I) cleaners.

The sodium lauroyl isethionate market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The sodium lauroyl isethionate market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Skin care

• Hair care

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the influence through social media and blogging as one of the prime reasons driving the sodium lauroyl isethionate market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising demand for anionic surfactants in niche applications and rising in the number of working women will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the sodium lauroyl isethionate market covers the following areas:

• Sodium lauroyl isethionate market sizing

• Sodium lauroyl isethionate market forecast

• Sodium lauroyl isethionate market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sodium lauroyl isethionate market vendors that include BASF SE, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Innospec Inc., JEEN International Corp, Jilin Aegis Chemical Co. Ltd., KIYU NEW MATERIAL CO.LTD., McKinley Resources Inc., Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals, STARCHEM ENTERPRISES ltd., Surface Chemical Industry Co Ltd., and TAIWAN NJC CORP. Also, the sodium lauroyl isethionate market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

