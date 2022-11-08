The Global Data Center and Network Third Party Hardware Maintenance Service Market is expected to grow by $2.60 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.28% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center and Network Third Party Hardware Maintenance Service Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360288/?utm_source=GNW

60 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.28% during the forecast period. Our report on the data center and network third party hardware maintenance service market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in data center spending, increasing demand for wholesale colocation from global cloud service providers, and growing data center complexities.

The data center and network third party hardware maintenance service market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The data center and network third party hardware maintenance service market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Large enterprises

• Small and medium enterprises



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growth of hyperscale cloud vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the data center and network third party hardware maintenance service market growth during the next few years. Also, advances to support ai, ml, and dl technologies and increase in implementation of IoT across industries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the data center and network third party hardware maintenance service market covers the following areas:

• Data center and network third party hardware maintenance service market sizing

• Data center and network third party hardware maintenance service market forecast

• Data center and network third party hardware maintenance service market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data center and network third party hardware maintenance service market vendors that include Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Nlyte Software Ltd., Nokia Corp., NTT Communications Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sify Technologies Ltd., Vertiv Holdings Co., Capgemini Service SAS, and Kyndryl Inc. Also, the data center and network third party hardware maintenance service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

