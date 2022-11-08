KYOCERA AVX IS EXHIBITING AT ELECTRONICA 2022

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, is exhibiting at electronica 2022 in Munich, Germany, November 15–18.

The KYOCERA AVX team will showcase the company’s complete line of trusted and proven component solutions at Booth 502 in Hall B4 (B4.502). Solutions on display will include advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the automotive, IoT and IIoT, industrial, international 5G, consumer electronics, and high-reliability military, aerospace, and medical markets. The company will also showcase its custom component capabilities in addition to its off-the-shelf solutions and highlight new technologies enabling advanced automotive and energy harvesting applications.

Teams from KYOCERA Display Group and KYOCERA SLD Laser will be at the booth as well.

electronica is widely recognized as the premier global trade fair for the electronics industry, as well as the most comprehensive. This year’s event will occupy 17 exhibition halls featuring more than 3,100 exhibitors and is expected to welcome close to 80,000 industry professionals hailing from around 100 countries.

“As veteran electronica exhibitors, we’re very excited to resume our biennial participation and reunite with attendees from every corner and level of the global electronics industry,” said Pascal Dubois, Vice President of Sales – EMEA at KYOCERA AVX. “This year marks the first time that we’ll be exhibiting as KYOCERA AVX following the launch of our new integrated brand in April of 2021. KYOCERA AVX leverages the well-established and globally renowned capabilities of AVX, which was a wholly owned subsidiary of KYOCERA, and KYOCERA’s Corporate Electronic Components Group and maximizes their synergy, which allows us to provide our customers with cutting-edge technologies engineered to solve tomorrow’s design challenges today and an even better customer service experience than they already enjoyed.”

For more information about KYOCERA AVX, please visit them at Booth 502 in Hall B4 at Electronica 2022 or visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/, email inquiry@kyocera-avx.com, follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of KYOCERA Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

Attachment