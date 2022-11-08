The Global Intranet Software Market is expected to grow by $15.42 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.12% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intranet Software Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360285/?utm_source=GNW

12% during the forecast period. Our report on the intranet software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising adoption of cloud computing services, increased adoption of IoT solutions, and growth in intranet-as-a-service technologies.

The intranet software market analysis includes deployment, application segment and geographic landscape.



The intranet software market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By Application

• BFSI

• Telecom

• Retail and e-commerce

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increased adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) policy as one of the prime reasons driving the intranet software market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing popularity of cloud-based intranet software and the increase in strategic partnerships among vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the intranet software market covers the following areas:

• Intranet software market sizing

• Intranet software market forecast

• Intranet software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading intranet software market vendors that include Akumina Inc., Aurea Inc, Collab Hub, Contentformula, Creative Social Intranet, DevFacto FZ LLC, Easysite, eXo Platform SAS, HyperOffice, Involv, Microsoft Corp., Powell Software, Speakap Inc, The Attollo Group Ltd, Wetransfer Inc., and Withum Smith and Brown. Also, the intranet software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



