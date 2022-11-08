Global Burn Care Market is Growing to Hit $3.12 Billion by 2028, Booming at a CAGR of 7.2%

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Global Burn Care Market By Depth Of Burn (Partial-Thickness Burns, Minor Burns, And Full-Thickness Burns), By Product (Traditional Burn Care, Advanced Burn Care, Biologics, And Others), By End-User (Physician Offices, Hospitals, Home Care, And Others), And Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Burn Care Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1.2 Billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 3.12 billion mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Burn Care? How big is the Burn Care Industry?

Burn Care Report Coverage & Overview:

Burn care refers to the medical treatments received post damage to skin tissue arising from exposure to heat, electricity, chemical substance, radiation, or UV rays. Burns are diagnosed at a doctor's clinic and may range from minor to severe burns. Minor burn includes first and second-degree burns covering less than 10% of the body & may not require hospitalization. Moderate burns cover around 10% of the body & hands, feet, face, or genitals may be covered under this section. Severe burns cover more than 10% of the body and require extreme medical care under specialized conditions.

First-degree burns can be treated by either applying over-the-counter medicines or running the burnt area under running tap water. Pain medication is prescribed to the patient if the pain is high. The same is the case for second-degree burns where the doctor may prescribe a stronger dose of medication. Third-degree burns can be fatal in many cases and typically require skin grafting where skin from an uninjured part of the patient’s body is placed on damaged tissues. Even when treated properly, third-degree burns can lead to other medical conditions like organ failure, edema, critically low blood pressure, dehydration, and arrhythmia, to name a few.

Global Burn Care Market: Growth Dynamics

The government or many countries and healthcare agencies have ramped up their program to educate the masses about different options related to burn care owing to the rising burn medical cases across the globe. Burn treatment is also encouraged by providing necessary financial aid or excellent reimbursement policies by many private players. Looking at the potential of the global burn care market, there is a significant growth in the number of burn care products procedures offering different types of products and services at affordable prices. The global market has witnessed a rise in e-health or telephonic support to patients in case of the absence of brick-and-mortar treatment facilities. Surging demand for skin grafting and rising monetary capacity of patients to spend on higher costing burn care treatment methods coupled with other reasons is expected to aid the global market growth during the projection period.

The high cost of complex burns treatment in developing nations may restrain the global market growth.

The technological advancement in burn care may provide growth opportunities in the global market.

However, lack of awareness about burn care in developing nations is expected to pose a challenge to global market expansion.

Burn Care Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global burn care market was impacted negatively during Covid-19 due to supply chain disruptions and the closure of manufacturing units. However, the global market is showing signs of steady growth in the coming years now that almost all healthcare units are functioning at full capacity.

Burn Care Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global burn care market is segmented by the depth of burn, product, end-user, and region.

Based on the depth of burn, the global market segments are partial-thickness burns, minor burns, and full-thickness burns. Partial-thickness burns have been holding the largest share owing to the increasing use of biologics like skin grafting or other substitutes which eases the process of medical treatment for the patients.

By product, the global market is segmented into traditional burn care, advanced burn care, biologics, and others. The market is currently receiving high contributions from the advanced burn care segment because it aids pain control, removal of dead tissue, and prevention of infection, while also reducing scarring and helping in functional recovery.

By end-user, the global market segments are physician offices, hospitals, home care, and others where hospitals and physician offices received the highest number of patients owing to rising awareness about proper burn care and since treatments at authorized burn centers can aid the prevention of infection as contrary to home care which may not be very effective in some situations.

The global Burn Care market is segmented as follows:

By Depth of Burn

Partial-thickness Burns

Minor Burns

Full-thickness Burns

By Product

Traditional Burn Care

Advanced Burn Care

Biologics

Others

By End-User

Physician Offices

Hospitals

Home Care

Others

Global Burn Care Market By Depth Of Burn (Partial-Thickness Burns, Minor Burns, And Full-Thickness Burns), By Product (Traditional Burn Care, Advanced Burn Care, Biologics, And Others), By End-User (Physician Offices, Hospitals, Home Care, And Others), And Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Burn Care market include -

Cardinal Health

3M

ConvaTec Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

DeRoyal Industries Inc.

Mölnlycke Health Care AB.

Coloplast Corp.

Johnson & Johnson

Smith & Nephew

Medline Industries

Acelity LP

Acme United Corporation.

Regional Analysis:

North America may dominate the global burn care market in the coming years because of advanced healthcare infrastructure which has aided the availability of multiple burn care centers thus increasing accessibility for the patients. As per American Burn Association, more than 0.4m people get treated for burns every year in the USA alone. The hospitals have ramped up the number of beds, especially for burn patients. Such initiatives in the healthcare sector may aid regional growth.

Asia-Pacific is also showing promising signs for global market growth where India may be expected to lead the region in South Asia. As per official reports, over 70 lakhs of burn cases are reported in the country every year where more than 2.5 lakhs of patients end up with permanent deformities.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In November 2021, Convatec announced a 3-year extension of its wound care agreement with Vizient Inc. in the USA to provide excellent quality wound care across the USA. Convatec, a UK-based company, is a leading manufacturer of treatment products for burn injuries, skincare, and wounds. Vizient Inc. is a USA-based healthcare services firm.

In August 2021, RLS Global managed to receive approval from the New Zealand Medicine & Medical Devices Safety Authority. This authorization will aid RLS global, a healthcare producer of burn care, to use ChloraSolv in the region, which is used for foot ulcers in diabetic patients.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 3.12 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.2% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Cardinal Health, 3M, ConvaTec Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB., Coloplast Corp., Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, Medline Industries, Acelity LP, and Acme United Corporation. Key Segment Based on the depth of burn, By product, By end-user, and by region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

