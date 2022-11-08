The Global Concrete Contractor Market is expected to grow by $571.3 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 0.71% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Concrete Contractor Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360282/?utm_source=GNW

71% during the forecast period. Our report on the concrete contractor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing urbanization and industrial development, increasing disposable income of people, and investment in infrastructure and real estate development.

The concrete contractor market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The concrete contractor market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Building Construction

• Building Renovation

• Other Constructions



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies eco-friendly buildings and construction as one of the prime reasons driving the concrete contractor market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in government expenditure and technological innovations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the concrete contractor market covers the following areas:

• Concrete contractor market sizing

• Concrete contractor market forecast

• Concrete contractor market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading concrete contractor market vendors that include ARL Construction Inc., Base Construction Inc., Blue Wolf Performance Solutions LLC, CEMEX SAB de CV, CRH Plc, CRM Construction Inc., First Davis Corp., Forterra Inc., Four Square Industrial Constructors LLC., HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., Shay Murtagh Precast Ltd., Sika AG, Votorantim SA, Weckenmann Anlagentechnik GmbH and Co. KG, and Wells Concrete. Also, the concrete contractor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360282/?utm_source=GNW



