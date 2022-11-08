The Global Nootropics Market is expected to grow by $2.93 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.42% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nootropics Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360283/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the nootropics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising urban population, growing demand for smart drugs and brain boosters, and increasing awareness, cost-effectiveness, and easy accessibility of nootropic products.

The nootropics market analysis includes formulation segment and geographic landscape.



The nootropics market is segmented as below:

By Formulation

• Capsules

• Powder

• Drinks

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing demand in online retail as one of the prime reasons driving the nootropics market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for organic nootropics and increase in research and development activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the nootropics market covers the following areas:

• Nootropics market sizing

• Nootropics market forecast

• Nootropics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading nootropics market vendors that include Accelerated Intelligence Inc., Applied Food Sciences Inc., Careforsons LTD., Gaia Herbs Inc., Gridiron Nutrition, Health Via Modern Nutrition Inc., Kraken Koffee LLC, Mental Mojo LLC, NEU MIND LLC, Nutraceutical Corp., Onnit Labs Inc., Opti-Nutra Ltd., Peak Nootropics, Performance Lab Ltd, Powder City, Purelife bioscience Co Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Roar Ambition Ltd, truBrain Inc., and Wolfson Brands Ltd.. Also, the nootropics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

