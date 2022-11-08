The Global Fiberglass Mold Market is expected to grow by $203.86 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fiberglass Mold Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360281/?utm_source=GNW

7% during the forecast period. Our report on the fiberglass mold market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for wind energy, increase in global population, and rise in demand for renewable energy sources.

The fiberglass mold market analysis includes the resin type and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The fiberglass mold market is segmented as below:

By Resin Type

• Epoxy

• Vinyl ester

• Polyester

• Others



By End-user

• Wind energy

• Marine

• Aerospace and defense

• Automotive and transportation

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rise in demand for green building as one of the prime reasons driving the fiberglass mold market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for electronics components and growing demand from automotive industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the fiberglass mold market covers the following areas:

• Fiberglass mold market sizing

• Fiberglass mold market forecast

• Fiberglass mold market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fiberglass mold market vendors that include All Plastics And Fiberglass Inc, China Jushi Co. Ltd., CMDT Manufacturing, Custom Fibreglassing, Dencam Composite, Gurit Holding AG, Holland Fiberglass and Restoration LLC, Indutch Composites Technology Pvt. Ltd., Janicki Industries Inc., Johns Manville, Molded Fiber Glass Co., Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Norco Composites and GRP, Owens Corning, PFG FIBER GLASS CORP, REV GROUP INC., Saint-Gobain, Schutz GmbH and Co. KGaA, Taishan Fiberglass Inc., and TPI Composites Inc. Also, the fiberglass mold market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

