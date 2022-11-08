Data Science Salon is Coming Back to New York City With a Conference Focused on Applying AI & Machine Learning to Finance & Technology

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Science Salon , the most diverse data science and machine learning community in the US, is excited to be back in New York City to host Data Science Salon NYC on December 7th, 2022; a one-day conference focused on AI and machine learning applications in finance and technology, held at The Theater Center in Hell’s Kitchen District.



The intimate event will feature speakers from S&P Global, Capital One, Freddie Mac, PayPal, Point72, Morgan Stanley, Sofi, Federal Reserve Bank of NY and many others. These data science sessions will bring industry leaders and specialists face-to-face to educate each other on innovative new solutions in artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics and acceptance around best practices in finance and technology. Data Science Salon attendees consist of executives, senior data science practitioners, data science managers, analysts, and engineering professionals. The format includes a combination of talks and panels with an optional expo and lots of time for networking in a casual environment with unique entertainment. “Our vision is to build local data science communities that really bring long-term value to our members. Besides the incredible knowledge shared at the events it is a great opportunity for data science managers to amplify their network and create personal connections. Everyone is hiring in the industry and this network is key to finding the right people.” says Esther Rietmann, Director of Content and Programming at Data Science Salon.

Data science approaches in the finance sector are some of the most sophisticated in the practice. Data Science Salon NYC is set to explore and discuss the core impacts of those practices. This conference series is designed to be not only informative, but also entertaining. “Over the years Data Science Salon has grown into an amazing community of likeminded practitioners across multiple domains.” Said Moody Hadi, Head of Credit Analytics New Product Development at S&P Global “We learn from each other different applications and techniques that normally we would not have seen within our own industry. Such a strong community of smart applied data scientists within an open and collaborative setting!” Past attendees have pointed to the tightly curated content and the ease of networking in such a unique and intimate setting.

Data Science Salon NYC provides a common framework for thinking about what machine learning and AI means to the finance sector and what applied methods are actually successful for those practicing in the field. Attendees will see a mix of use-cases, technical talks and panels, and they will walk away with actionable insights from those working on the frontlines of machine learning in finance and technology. Every major application of machine learning in finance and technology will be covered; 200+ attendees, 15 speakers; the most cutting-edge research.

For more information on the Data Science Salon NYC visit the event website here .

The female owned and operated Data Science Salon (DSS) was launched six years ago and is headquartered in the heart of Miami, FL near the Design District. The Data Science Salon community is an in-person and virtual hub for senior data science, machine learning and other technical specialists to educate each other, illuminate best practices and innovate new solutions in a casual atmosphere. Members can also tune into data science webinars, events, and podcasts. Learn more about Data Science Salon on the company website .

Contacts:

For media inquiries:

Esther Rietmann

Head of Content and Programming

Data Science Salon

+1 305-215-4527

esther@formulatedby.com

For Sponsorship Inquiries:

Anna Anisin

+1 305-215-4527

anna.a@formulatedby.com