Astera Labs named a Finalist for Most Respected Private Semiconductor Company by Global Semiconductor Alliance

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astera Labs, a pioneer in purpose-built connectivity solutions for intelligent and accelerated systems, today announced that it is a finalist for the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) Most Respected Private Semiconductor Company award.



This award recognizes Astera Labs’ success in delivering innovative connectivity solutions with breakthrough execution and rapid ramp to mass production. The company has reset the bar for “time to revenue” for semiconductor startups while generating tremendous investor returns with one of the highest capital efficiency ratios in the semiconductor industry.

Jitendra Mohan, CEO, Astera Labs, said, “We are honored to be a finalist for GSA’s Most Respected Private Semiconductor Company Award and the recognition of our success by our peers in the semiconductor industry. Our team is critical to Astera Labs’ success, executing with conviction to meet our commitments to all stakeholders and achieve our company’s vision to be the trusted partner to remove performance bottlenecks throughout the data center.”

Jodi Shelton, CEO and Co-Founder, GSA, said, “The GSA voting members were obviously impressed with Astera Labs, including its ability to innovate exponentially in multiple sectors and to gain such strong customer traction for its product portfolio. This is a great honor for a company to receive this recognition from its peers, competitors, and partners, and we have seen so many of the nominees in this category to go on and become impressive public companies.”

Key factors that set Astera Labs apart as a rapidly growing semiconductor company are:

Innovative Products, Breakthrough Execution: In a short period of five years, Astera Labs has released to production three class-defining, first-to-market products to enable higher bandwidth, increased memory capacity and robust connectivity for datacenters. Immense Customer Traction: Astera Labs products are shipping to all major data center Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) and server OEMs, establishing a clear leadership position in CXL™, PCIe®, and Ethernet connectivity solutions. Rapid Value Creation and High Capital Efficiency: Astera Labs has generated tremendous investor returns with one of the highest capital efficiency ratios in the semiconductor industry. Going Beyond Fabless Model to Cloud-based Semiconductor Development: Astera Labs is the first private semiconductor company in the world with 100% cloud-based development, harnessing the scale of cloud compute to significantly improve the speed of execution, improve product quality, and reduce operational costs.

GSA’s Most Respected Private Semiconductor Company Award is designed to identify the private company garnering the most respect from the industry in terms of its products, vision, and future opportunity. Companies are vetted for the award by GSA and the award is then voted on by its membership. The winner will be announced at the award ceremony on December 8.

Astera Labs Inc. is a leader in purpose-built data and memory connectivity solutions to remove performance bottlenecks throughout the data center. With locations worldwide, the company’s silicon, software, and system-level connectivity solutions help realize the vision of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in the Cloud through CXL™, PCIe®, and Ethernet technologies. For more information about Astera Labs including open positions, visit www.AsteraLabs.com.

