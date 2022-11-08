The Red Moon Eclipse Marks the Heavens With the Prophetic Matrix™: Unlock the Secret Code to Your Destiny, Unveiled

Menlo Park, CA, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The last total lunar eclipse of the year dazzled viewers with its distinctive rusty color, early this Tuesday morning on November 8. Similarly, The Prophetic Matrix™: Unlock The Secret Code To Your Destiny now reveals its mysterious contents openly as the blood moon event appears in the heavens. It represents a shadow and type, during these difficult times, the guidance needed to offer people hope.





The Prophetic Matrix™ book arrives at a pivotal point in history, establishing a new truth revolution that will guide you into your destiny. Author Michael-John Toste’s mission is to raise a new breed of champions to shape the course of history!

Each chapter in Michael-John's story ignites curiosity about our destinies. His autobiography made news when The Prophetic Matrix™ was the first eBook to be digitally transmitted into NASA’s International Space Station and filmed inside the Destiny Module for 19 days as it orbited the Earth.

The nonfiction title descended to Adelaide, Australia, at Immanuel College for its global release. No other literary work in the publishing industry accomplished a feat like this! The Prophetic Matrix™ not only touched the heavens but can also transform the reader’s heart and soul.

This book unveils the secrets hidden within the pages of each chapter that will guide people into their future. I have read multiple stories of famous people, but none like what I'm about to share. The Prophetic Matrix™: Unlock the Secret Code to Your Destiny is a page-turner.

At the beginning of his story, Michael-John talks about his dream of hitting the big leagues in the music industry when he was a child watching American Bandstand. His vision of singing before millions became a reality years later.

"Well, watch out for what you dream-it may just happen!" Wise advice from the "Dream Fields" chapter will encourage you to reach for your vision. The author shares a true account of a triple-A baseball player he was destiny coaching. The young athlete is blessed with an incredible breakthrough into the big leagues, wins the World Series, and captures the heart of his dream girl. The Comeback Kid prophetic narrative will warm your heart—it's the perfect script for a Hallmark Movie.

Throughout Michael-John's voyage, he searches for truth and the hidden secrets of knowledge. "The New Truth Revolution" chapter peers into the future and reveals what's coming next. The author states, "In this age of microtechnology and mass media, everyone is seeking the truth in one form or another." Indeed, people are tired of lies. They're becoming truth-seekers in this new movement that's crossing international borders. "So, the real question is can you handle the truth?"







The book then segues into "The Ultimate Intergalactic Superhero" chapter, which is one of my favorites. It observes society's fascination for superheroes and their sci-fi space adventures featured in blockbuster films like Star Wars, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Star Trek.

Michael-John masterfully explains why the lives of these extraordinary characters significantly impact us and what drives millions of people to run into theaters and watch these riveting superhero sagas. The answer is profound and will awaken your desire to achieve greatness.

The "Faith Is A Time Traveler" chapter is another eye-opener; the quote from H.G. Wells examines this intriguing topic: "We all have our time machines, don't we? Those that take us back are memories. And those that carry us forward are dreams." Who isn't captivated by the ability to journey through time? This segment catapults you into a new dimension of unlimited thinking beyond the temporal. It'll rock your world!

The book's last chapter ends with "The Final Frontier." Michael-John opens this segment by declaring, "Reach for the dream that no one's obtained, and you will discover the treasures you have rightfully gained on the final frontier."

The Prophetic Matrix™ takes you on a fantastic voyage. Just as Michael-John's eBook orbited the Earth for 19 days in the International Space Station and the blood-red moon’s total eclipse captured viewers everywhere, it will launch your life into a new orbit after you read this inspiring memoir. The breakthrough book of the century! Get ready for the new truth revolution!

