Sodexo earns top LGBTIQ+ inclusion achievement from 2022 Workplace Pride Global Benchmark

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo, world leader in food and facilities management, is pleased to announce that for the third consecutive year it has earned Advocate designation on the 2022 Workplace Pride Global Benchmark, measuring the LGBTIQ+ inclusion practices of internationally active employers.

The benchmark represents the ideal LGBTIQ+ inclusion standards among the best organizations. It consists of a detailed review and analysis of eight categories that show progress on LGBTIQ+ inclusion within the workplace.

Sodexo has earned the prestigious title of “Advocate” after receiving a score above 90% on the 2022 Workplace Pride Global Benchmark survey. Companies in this category are paving the way for LGBTIQ+ inclusion and improving conditions in the workplace, as well as in society as a whole. Companies are followed on their progress in eight categories: Policy & Communication, Employee Networks, Workplace Awareness, Support & Benefits, Inclusion & Engagement, Expertise & Monitoring, Business & Supplier Engagement, Impact on Society. Global Pride Co-Chair and U.S. PRIDE Chair Alfonso “AJ” Francavilla was also nominated for an Outstanding Role Model award for his work in the organization.

Patrick Sochnikoff, Sodexo Global Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer and Group Senior Vice President, Corporate & Social Responsibility, says:

"Part of creating a better everyday for everyone, is about encouraging our team members to bring their authentic selves to work. Everyone belongs to a team, acts with a purpose, and thrives in their own way. We are humbled by this recognition which demonstrates our commitment to uplifting our LGBTQ+ employees."

Sodexo is committed to promoting inclusion and a culture based on respect, understanding and equal opportunity. Sodexo has grown a vast internal Global Pride Network that celebrates diversity, equity, & inclusion supported by 18 LGBTQ+ employee networks worldwide.

Find out more about Sodexo’s LGBTIQ+ policy here.





About Workplace Pride

Workplace Pride is the international platform for LGBTI inclusion at work. Based in Amsterdam, Workplace Pride’s activities include both the Netherlands and many countries around the world. We strive, using over a decade’s experience and accumulated knowledge to push the boundaries of LGBTI inclusion in the workplace. Awareness raising, measurement, research, training and network building through targeted events are the pillars of the Foundation’s work. Complementing these are speciﬁc programs for young LGBTI people, people from the Tech industry, the Academic world and LGBTI women alongside custom-made training. The Workplace Pride Global Benchmark was first released in 2014 as an annually recurring survey that allows participants to track their progress. It has been developed under the leadership of Workplace Pride and with the support of the University of Leiden and major employers and NGOs from several different countries.