Making America Cowboy Again, Hayden Outdoors Real Estate Announces their Gold Buckle Sponsorship of the Wrangler NFR

Windsor, CO, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following their record-breaking year in real estate sales, Hayden Outdoors Real Estate announces their “Gold Buckle Sponsorship” of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Set to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada December 1-10th, the top cowboys and cowgirls from across the country will compete not only for gold buckles but the pride of representing a lifestyle that goes back generations, to the very foundation of the United States of America. There is no better land brokerage to partner with the Wrangler NFR than Hayden Outdoors as they too know what it is to build a legacy on that same foundation. Hayden Outdoors is honored to be the only ranch and rural land brokerage represented at the “Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas” in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Dax Hayden, owner of Hayden Outdoors says, “The Wrangler NFR is the Superbowl of rodeo, it doesn’t get better than this! To be able to represent our company there is truly an honor and testament to years of hard work and sacrifice for us. We are thrilled to partner with organizations such as the Wrangler NFR, Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV who so deeply align with our values and history as a company. We are grateful to organizations like these who have helped us grow, especially with our TV show “Life on the Land” which I am happy to say is now heading to season 4 premiering in January”.

Over 250,000 people are expected to grace the halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center looking for goods and services tailored to the cowboy way of life. That’s over 80,000 more visitors than the year before. Some may say this growing interest in the cowboy heritage and rural lifestyle is influenced by shows like Yellowstone or, perhaps Americans are tired of being restricted by city limits, regardless of the reason the demand for land is at an all-time high. Clearly people are looking to move out of metropolitan quagmires and away from crowds. They want peace, they want quiet, and they want space, lots of space. It’s safe to say America may be turning cowboy again. So, if people are heading to the mecca of Cowboys and Cowgirls, the Wrangler NFR, to be immersed in this historic lifestyle, where do they go if they want to buy a piece of it? To the “Brand that Sells the Land”, of course, Hayden Outdoors. They are a brokerage built by the land, for the land and for those who love it. Hayden Outdoors’ Land Experts will be available daily between 9am-4pm at their booth (#1545) to visit with the folks who are ready to see what Hayden has to offer to those looking to buy or sell their land.

However, the opportunity to work with Hayden doesn’t just end with the buyer or seller. According to John Herrity, Hayden Outdoors’ Sale Manager, “With the exploding demand for our proprietary marketing services along with an increase in client requests to expand our footprint, we are interviewing experienced agents in all markets. If you have what it takes to ride for the brand, we encourage you to stop by our booth in the Las Vegas Convention Center and experience what “The Brand that Sells the Land” is all about. Or give us a call at 866-741-8323. We look forward to working with you.”

About Hayden Outdoors: Hayden Outdoors, LLC is a family owned and operated real estate brokerage established in 1976 that is based in Windsor, Colorado. With over $1.5 billion in annual real estate sales, Hayden Outdoors has grown to over 225 licensed brokers, agents and staff from coast to coast. Learn more by visiting www.haydenoutdoors.com.

