Tiger Nuts Milk Market to Develop at CAGR of 8.1% during Forecast Period: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global market study on tiger nuts milk is likely to touch value of around US$ 993.3 Mn by 2030. The Tiger Nuts Milk Market Size is projected to expand at 8.1% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2030. Due to the high levels of vitamin D and E in tiger nut milk, it is becoming more and more well-known as a superfood. Addressing high-risk patients with hypertension, obesity, and diabetes is a strategy used by producers in the tiger nut milk industry to increase product sales. Despite the fact that tiger nuts milk has not yet been widely recognized in the marketplace, tiger nuts milk market manufacturer has to run marketing activities to encourage consumer demand in the years to come.



Demand of tiger nuts milk market is rising as it is becoming more popular as a substitute for regular milk. The market for tiger nut milk is being primarily driven by the supply and increasing intake of plant-based milk. Tiger nut beverages are also regarded as superfoods because of their excellent nutritional value.

Vegetable-based milk items are produced utilizing cutting-edge food processing methods so as to cater to the rising demand from health conscious consumers. The global tiger nut milk market is likely to expand as a result of allergic reactions toward milk from cows, high prevalence of hypercholesterolemia, and lactose intolerance.

Key Findings of Market Report

Tiger nut milk has been demonstrated to increase male fertility. The ingestion of tiger nuts milk is linked to a rise in sperm count. It is being known as a miracle nut that treats erectile dysfunction (ED) and boosts male desire. Businesses in the tiger nut milk industry are exploiting this opportunity to raise awareness about their products in supermarkets and retail establishments.





The popularity of beverages made from vegetables can be attributed to growing popularity of veganism and flexitarianism. In order to satisfy the needs of customers who are health conscious, market players are creating plant-based milk products with little added sugar and fewer processed chemicals. Tiger nut milk producers have expanded their storage capacities to keep the beverages on stock for days at room temperature.





Tiger nut milk is full of the nutrients needed for a body's proper growth, making it a good ingredient for baby food items. Tiger nut milk is recommended to nursing women as a way to boost their supply of breast milk. Due to its high magnesium content, tiger nut milk has proven to be particularly effective in preventing malnutrition, notably in infants. As a result, tiger nuts are increasingly included in baby food products.



Global Tiger Nuts Milk Market: Growth Drivers

Tiger nuts can be purchased in a variety of forms, including snacks, flours, snacks, and beverages, all of which can be combined with other food items to increase their nutritional value. As the upcoming superfood, tiger nut milk is about to enter the market and present several prospects for business participants.





Due to the strong demand for food products made from plants, the U.S. is expected to experience the highest growth rate in the global market, at 9.2% CAGR during the forecast period. In addition, the U.S. market for tiger nut milk is likely to expand owing to the vegan trend.



Global Tiger Nuts Milk Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V.

The Tiger Nuts Company Ltd.

ACH Food Companies, Inc.

Ludlow Nut Company Ltd.

The Original Chufa Company

Tiger Nuts USA

Global Tiger Nuts Milk Market: Segmentation

Nature

Organic

Conventional

End Use

Food Industry

Foodservice Industry

Retail/Household





Distribution Channel

Business-to-Business

Business-to-Consumer

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania



