Global TCV Vaccines Market Size to grow USD 958 Million by 2030 | CAGR of 12.5%; Spherical Insights & Consulting

New York, United States , Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the Global TCV Vaccines Market Size to grow from USD 332 million in 2021 to USD 958 million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period. The TCV vaccines market has grown due to the increasing prevalence of typhoid, increasing government initiatives, increasing antibiotic resistance, and adoption of inorganic growth strategies. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period followed by North America and Europe.

Global TCV Vaccines Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Vaccine Brand (Ty21a (Vivotif), ViCPS (Typhim Vi), Vi-TT (Peda-typhTM), and Typbar TCV), By Distribution Channel (Public, UNICEF, Tender (Govt.), and Private), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

The Ty21a (Vivotif) segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the vaccine brand, the global TCV vaccines market is categorized into annual Ty21a (Vivotif), ViCPS (Typhim Vi), Vi-TT (Peda-typhTM), and Typbar TCV. The Ty21a (Vivotif) segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period. Ty21a vaccines are good at lowering the risk of typhoid fever, and they have low rates of side effects. About half of typhoid cases can be stopped in the first three years after getting the oral Ty21a vaccine. In the first year, the injectable Vi polysaccharide vaccine stopped about two-thirds of typhoid cases, and by the end of the third year, it had stopped 55% of all typhoid cases. The effectiveness of this vaccine has only been shown in kids over the age of two.

The public segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the distribution channel, the TCV vaccines market is categorized into Public, UNICEF, Tender (Govt.), and Private. The public segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period. The public segment is dominating because of the increasing awareness among people due to the increase in government initiatives.

North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2021.

The Global TCV vaccines market has been segmented into five major regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. Because its healthcare infrastructure is growing quickly and the government is spending more on healthcare. The rise is due to the increase in the pharmaceutical industry, a world-class healthcare system, and a lot of money people spend on healthcare. As more and more TCV vaccines are being made, the market is likely to grow. Asia-Pacific to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global TCV vaccines market include GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sanofi SA, Bharat Biotech, PT BIO FARMA, PaxVax, Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Novavax Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. And others prominent key players.

