[Latest] Global Carotenoids Market Size/Share Worth USD 2.1 Billion by 2030 at a 3.5 CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value, Analysis, Outlook)

Sandy, Utah, USA, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Carotenoids Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Astaxanthin, Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Lycopene, Canthaxanthin, Zeaxanthin), By Source (Natural, Synthetic), By Application (Feed, Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Carotenoids Market Size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 2.1 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 3.5 during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

Carotenoids are the colored pigments found in photosynthetic and non-photosynthetic organisms. The carotenoid pigments are mainly extracted from plant sources and act as a curative agent for treating multiple diseases, including cancer, eye disorder, heart disorder, Parkinson’s disease, etc. As they have numerous medicinal properties, they have immense importance and demand across various sectors, including health, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, etc. Despite the plants, the carotenoid pigments are also found in fungi, algae, and cyanobacteria, whose majority of the features resemble the plant cells. Additionally, carotenoid pigments have good anti-oxidant properties, which are used to slow down the aging process.

Carotenoid Market Dynamics

Drivers

The demand for carotenoid pigments in the cosmetic industry propels the market growth for carotenoid stains.

Carotenoids are natural coloring pigments that are widely used in the cosmetic industry. Carotenoids are the best alternative source for chemical-based colors, which have become a severe health concern.

The surge to improve immunity and digestive health propels the market growth for carotenoids.

The increased health concerns, primarily associated with the immunity and digestive system, have led to a massive demand for carotenoid pigments across different regions. Though carotenoids have proven benefits to treat multiple health-related problems, it is high demand in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries.





Restraints

The fluctuating price of the synthetic carotenoid and the high price range difference between the synthetic carotenoid and the natural tetraterpenoids can be the primary factor restraining the market growth for carotenoid pigments. In addition, the market is slightly affected due to its volatile price among middle- and low-income society. Furthermore, the excessive usage of carotene across the developed regions is associated with high health concerns, likely hampering market growth in the future.

Opportunities

Industries across the Asia-Pacific region have witnessed cost-effective production and supply of the carotenoid, which provides lucrative opportunities for the growth of carotenoid pigments across Asia-Pacific areas. Furthermore, the increased demand for food and nutritional supplements among the younger generations has created enormous opportunities for carotenoids. Furthermore, the massive demand for carotenoids in the pharmaceutical sector has created multiple options for the carotenoid. The pigment is known to provide effective treatments against various diseases.

Challenges

Excessive usage of beta-carotenoid can harm health. The research stated that the excessive trial intervention with a high dosage of beta carotene could worsen lung cancer, creating multiple challenges for market growth. In addition, the harrowing extraction and processing of carotenoids can be challenging for the carotenoid market growth. Numerous amounts of plants are processed to acquire a few grams of carotenoid pigment, due to which the extraction and processing become difficult, which impedes the carotenoid market growth.

Market report

Based on product type, the beta-carotene segment dominated the carotenoid market in 2021. This market domination can be attributed to the increased consumer base for consuming organic and fortified food and dietary supplements to attain additional nutrition. Beta carotene is a food additive that adds extra nutrients, due to which people consume food rich in beta carotene.

Based on the source, the synthetic segment dominated the carotenoid market in 2021. This can be due to low-cost production and the easy manufacturing process of synthetic carotenoids. In addition, the synthetic carotenoids can be customized within the lab as per the preference. Therefore, synthetic carotenoids are used in various organic foods and as dietary supplements.

As per the application, the food and beverage segment dominated the carotenoid market in 2021. The increase in demand for the carotenoid from the food industry has led to the development of the carotenoid market .

Carotenoid adds nutritional value to any food, which is why it is used in the food industry to enhance the nutritional value of foods.

Regional Snapshots

Based on the geographical distribution, Europe has occupied the largest market share, with 39% of the total shares in 2021, and the market is expected to expand during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rise in demand for health and food supplements across the European region which drives the market growth. Apart from that, the rapid increase in the cosmetic industry has led to a massive demand for carotenoid production across Europe. Furthermore, the increase in health concern as the substitution of chemical-based carotenoids has led to the production of natural carotenoid pigments, which is used as a natural coloring agent.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 2.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 3.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Koninklijke DSM, BASF, Chr. Hanse, Kemin Industries, Lycored Limited, Cyanotech Corporation, Fuji Chemical Industry Co Ltd, Novus International, DDW The Color House, Dohler Grou, Allied Biotech Corporation, E.I.D Parry, Farbest Brands, Excelvite Sdn. Bhd., AlgaTechnologies Ltd., and Others Key Segment By Product Type, Sourc, Application, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research. Buy Now

Key Players

Koninklijke DSM

BASF

Hansen

Kemin Industries

Lycored Limited

Cyanotech Corporation

Fuji Chemical Industry Co Ltd

Novus International

DDW The Color House

Dohler Group

Allied Biotech Corporation

I.D Parry

Farbest Brands

Excelvite Sdn. Bhd.

AlgaTechnologies Ltd.

Recent Developments

In June 2019 , DDW Colour acquired Du Point Natural Colours to enhance its productivity rate and product portfolio. The acquisition is supposed to provide strength to the company in the market.

, DDW Colour acquired Du Point Natural Colours to enhance its productivity rate and product portfolio. The acquisition is supposed to provide strength to the company in the market. In May 2019, Algatech announced a new product named AsaPure-EyeQ, a natural astaxanthin powder to cure eye and brain-related problems. The launched product has been clinically approved and is in the form of microencapsulated powder.





Market segments covered in the report

By Product Type

Astaxanthin

Beta-Carotene

Lutein, Lycopene

Canthaxanthin

Zeaxanthin

By Source

Natural

Synthetic

By Application

Feed

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights

Based on type, the beta carotene segment has accounted for the 25% of the global market share as of 2021.

As per the source, the synthetic segment has dominated the market, which stood at USD 1901.1 million in 2021.

Based on the application, the food and beverage segment has held the largest market share, with 40% of the revenue share in the base year. It is further expected to expand during the forecast period.

Europe has the largest market share, with 39% of the total carotenoid market.

