Digital Agriculture Market Size & Share to Surpass $22.1 Bn by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Digital Agriculture Market was valued at $12.8 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $22.1 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Vantage Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.



The global Digital Agriculture Market which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and succeeding in the market. This Digital Agriculture report has been produced, which results in significant growth, as well as robust sustainability in the market for the firms. This is due to the inclusion of precise facts and insights gained from market research. This study analyzes and talks about a variety of topics, including significant industry trends, estimations of market size, and market share. The outlook for the market and the Digital Agriculture industry as a whole appears to be quite positive during the projection period.

List of Prominent Players in the Digital Agriculture Market:

DTN (US)

Farmers Edge Inc. (Canada)

Taranis (US)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Agri Webb (Australia)

Monsanto Company (US)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Deere & Company. (US)

Accenture (Ireland)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

Ag Gateway (US)

CropX inc. (US)

Farmers Business Network (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Digital Globe (US)



Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increasing Burden on Research and Development (R&D) Regarding Increasing Global Food Supply Demand

The current world population is 8.0 billion as of June 2022, according to the most recent United Nations estimates elaborated by World meter. The population around the world is increasing, and every year as the population increases, to suffice their rising food needs, it is necessary to produce more food and increase agriculture output. The growing knowledge of the benefits of digital agriculture in improving agricultural productivity resulted in a significant increase in the agricultural market. With rising food demand due to population growth, farmers will be forced to use digital agriculture equipment. Digital agriculture helps the farmer to grow crops at maximum production at minimum available resources. Simultaneously, it is necessary to utilize less energy and labor while enhancing environmental land and water management. Due to this, factor digital agriculture drives the market growth.

Technological Improvement

Technological advancement in this sector plays an essential role in supporting market growth as the population increases and farmers have to produce more food with limited resources. In this situation, digital agriculture came ahead with these different tools used while farming, such as satellite guiding, nitrogen management, yield prediction, robotic milking, drones, cloud computing, and hybrid planters, to name a few. These tools are widely used in digital agriculture. These tools help farmers focus and help to monitor the entire field and use GPS to point to the location where extra attention is needed. For example, nitrogen management is done using such tools, which help predict how much nitrogen is left-over in the soil and what quantity is required. Therefore, these tools will allow farmers to make accurate decisions. Hence, this technological advancement is expected to support Digital Agriculture Market growth.

Segmentation Analysis:

Type Crop Monitoring Artificial Intelligence Precision Farming

Applications Field Mapping Crop Scouting Weather Tracking Drone Analytics Financial Management Farm Inventory Management Other Applications

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



The Report on Digital Agriculture Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

Historical Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Leading Market Growth

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Digital Agriculture Market in 2021. Increasing adoption of newly developed technology and government initiatives to encourage using modified technology are supporting the market growth in this region.

Recent Developments:

In 2021, CNH Industrial pitched an initiative AGXTEND in Brazil. This is an innovative program in the field of digital agricultural solutions. The company is set to offer the best standards for all stages of the cultivation cycle to benefit all profiles and types of farmers. The management and monitoring solutions are based on drone images. In addition, the program offers services for soil diagnosis. The model for this is such that in which the customer pays for the service provided and not for the types of equipment used.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 146 Pages and in-depth TOC on Digital Agriculture market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 12.8 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 22.1 Billion CAGR 9.6% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players DTN, Farmers Edge Inc., Taranis, Eurofins Scientific, Agri Webb, Monsanto Company, Bayer AG, Deere & Company, Accenture, Syngenta AG, Ag Gateway, CropX Inc., Farmers Business Network, BASF SE, Digital Globe

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

