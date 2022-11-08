Global Pyrimethamine Market Size to grow USD 1792 Million by 2030 | CAGR of 5.5%

New York, United States , Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the Global Pyrimethamine Market Size to grow from USD 1,106.8 million in 2021 to USD 1,792.0 million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period. Some of the things that are expected to drive the growth of the pyrimethamine market over the next few years are the fact that pyrimethamine can treat protozoan and toxoplasma infections, that the number of people living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is rising around the world, and that immunocompromised people are more likely to get sick.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made an adverse impact on credit portfolios. There has been an unprecedented rise in unemployment and disruption in economic activity, putting a strain on the solvency of customers and companies. Central banks have taken a proactive approach by injecting liquidity into the market by lowering interest rates and asset purchase programs. Managing and monitoring credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk across financial markets were hard enough with ongoing geopolitical tensions, international trade wars, and the occasional hurricanes and earthquakes. The current pandemic situation has forced chief risk officers and their teams to recalibrate old assumptions and models used to manage and monitor risk. COVID-19’s global impact has shown that interconnectedness plays an important role in international cooperation. As a result, many governments started rushing toward identifying, evaluating, and procuring reliable solutions powered by AI.

The injectables segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the type, the pyrimethamine market is categorized into Injectables, Capsules, and Tablets. The injectables segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. Pyrimethamine is usually used with one or more other medicines to treat serious parasitic infections that have spread to the brain, eyes or other parts of the body. It is also given to people with HIV to keep them from getting parasitic infections. The medicine is antiparasitic, and the main thing it does is kill any parasites it comes in contact with. Injectables are the most common and effective way for patients to take pyrimethamine.

The hospitals segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the application, the pyrimethamine market is categorized into Hospitals, clinics, laboratories, and Others. The hospitals segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The goal of pyrimethamine is used to treat and prevent illness. As pyrimethamine can treat protozoan and toxoplasma infections most of the patients did their treatment in the hospital which increases this segment demand.

North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2021

The Global Pyrimethamine Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. Due to the presence of important manufacturers of the product, high levels of research and development investment, high healthcare spending, and qualified experts, North America accounts for the biggest market share. Asia-Pacific to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Vyera Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Cerovene Healthcare PVT LTD, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Impax Laboratories, Inc., NCBO BioPortal, Pfizer, Inc., PRN Pharmacal, SUDA Pharmaceuticals, Taj Accura Pharmaceuticals, TargetMo Chemicals Inc., Evaluate Ltd., and Abcam and Others 20+ Prominent Key Players.

