New Chief Financial Officer Hire Strengthens AMC Health's Executive Leadership Team

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Steve Tsamaras, a seasoned financial executive, to the position of Chief Financial Officer. This strategic appointment will strengthen AMC Health's executive team and follows the announcement made on 19 Oct. 2022 of AMC Health's collaboration with global leader GE Healthcare.

Mr. Tsamaras brings over 20 years of public and private company experience in a wide range of finance and business functions within various industries. He has a proven track record of, and accountability for, financial control and reporting, accounting, tax, M&A, risk and compliance, and audit, in his prior roles. He is a highly experienced finance leader having held a number of leadership roles and has helped companies maximize profitability, operational efficiencies, and capital market objectives.

"I am delighted that Steve is joining AMC Health and bringing with him his extensive financial services knowledge and experience and a proven track record of leading high-performing businesses," said Nesim Bildirici, Chief Executive Officer of AMC Health.

Prior to joining AMC Health, Mr. Tsamaras was Chief Accounting Officer for BVI Medical, a private medical device company. Steve has held divisional finance roles with General Electric, Siemens and Liberty Mutual. Steve is an alumnus of KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers. He obtained his C.P.A. license in the state of Massachusetts and holds a BS in accountancy from Bentley University.

"I am very excited to be joining AMC Health at this important time in its history and look forward to working with Nesim Bildirici and the executive team in their objective of executing the delivery of the growth strategy."

About AMC Health:

Founded in 2002, AMC Health's Virtual Care and Remote Patient Monitoring suite of solutions leverages a superior analytics platform and a simple user interface that integrates easily into clinical workflows. AMC Health's advanced, real-time, analytics-driven, virtual care solutions have driven outstanding and measurable outcomes to hundreds of thousands of patients across the healthcare continuum, including payers, provider systems and governmental agencies. Its FDA Class II 510(k)-cleared, clinical decision support platform is combined with end-to-end, clinical and support RPM services that enable healthcare organizations to confidently extend their services beyond the four walls of hospital and ambulatory clinic settings. AMC Health's unparalleled corpus of peer-reviewed, published studies highlight clinical improvements for conditions including heart failure, diabetes, and hypertension, resulting in reductions in hospital admissions and substantial financial returns on investment. For more information, visit www.amchealth.com.

