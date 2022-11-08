Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size is projected to reach USD 243.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmaceutical packaging is used for storing and transporting of medicines while keeping its properties intact until it is consumed. Innovation and product development has always been among the primary driving force of the pharmaceutical industry. This is one of the reasons why the use of technology is the area of focus and investment among leading players of this market. Companies are putting in considerable effort into expanding their facilities and equipping themselves with modern technologies to stay ahead in this market. For instance, in March 2019, Gerresheimer announced its plan of investing in a new plant in Skopje, Macedonia. The plan is expected to start from the second half of 2020. However, recent developments such as Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic is expected to delay its operation.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The global pandemic of COVID-19 will reflect adversely on the availability of raw material for the pharmaceutical market. Plastic and polymers are among the leading packaging types holding a dominant share in this market. The disruption in the supply chain of raw materials in the pharmaceutical packaging market will lead to a decrease in production. For instance, China was among the top exporters of glass bottles, which is one of the dominant end products for storing and transporting medicines. Companies will also have to experiment and speed up product innovation in tandem with a possible vaccine or drug for the coronavirus. This holds significant potential for product development and an increase in the pharmaceutical packaging market, though it will be halted for some time due to the closing of international borders and temporary loss of trade.
Report Scope
Report Metric
Details
Market Size
USD 243.7 Billion by 2030
CAGR
9.2% (2022-2030)
Historical Data
2019-2020
Base Year
2021
Forecast Period
2022-2030
Forecast Units
Value (USD Billion)
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered
Type, Product Type, Raw Material, Drug Delivery Mode, Regions
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
WestRock Company, Amcor plc, Berry Global, Inc., Gerresheimer AG, AptarGroup, Inc., Schott AG, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Dickinson, and Company, Becton, Nipro Corporation, Catalent, Inc., 3M Company, Plastube Incorporated, Nampak Limited, Hindalco Industries among other players.
|Key Market Opportunities
|Demographic Trends to Fuel Growth for this Market
|Key Market Drivers
|Increased Spendings on Medicines to Drive the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific will register the highest growth rate in this market, owing to the emerging middle class, along with the increase in investments aimed at improving the healthcare infrastructure. However, the high packaging costs, the erratic regulatory landscape, and the increasing efforts on anti-counterfeiting measures are anticipated to restrict the growth of this market to a certain extent.
Key Highlights
- The global pharmaceutical packaging market size is projected to reach USD 243.7 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2030.
- Based on type, the market is segmented into cartridges, blister packs, labels and accessories, caps and closures, plastic bottles, pre-fillable syringes, temperature-controlled packaging, pre-filled inhalers, medical specialty bags, pouches and strip packs, vials, ampoules, jars and canisters, and medication tubes.
- Based on product type, it is divided into primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging.
- Due to the simplicity of obtaining the raw ingredients needed to produce the finished product, the plastics and polymers category is predicted to dominate the market.
- Europe to dominate the pharmaceutical packaging market.
Key Players
- WestRock Company, Amcor plc
- Berry Global Inc.
- Gerresheimer AG
- AptarGroup Inc.
- Schott AG
- West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
- Dickinson and Company
- Becton
- Nipro Corporation
- Catalent Inc.
- 3M Company
- Plastube Incorporated
- Nampak Limited
- Hindalco Industries
Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Segmentation
By Type
- Cartridges
- Blister Packs
- Labels and Accessories
- Caps and Closures
- Plastic Bottles
- Pre-fillable Syringes
- Temperature-Controlled Packaging
- Pre-filled Inhalers
- Medical Specialty Bags
- Pouches and Strip Packs
- Vials
- Ampoules
- Jars and Canisters
- Medication Tubes
- Others (Trays, Paperboard Boxes, and Corrugated Boxes)
By Product Type
- Primary Packaging
- Secondary Packaging
- Tertiary Packaging
By Raw Material
- Plastics and Polymers
- Glass
- Metals
- Paper and Paperboards
- Others (Rubber and Steel)
By Drug Delivery Mode
- Oral Drugs
- Pulmonary
- Transdermal
- Injectables
- Topical
- Nasal
- Ocular/ Ophthalmic
- IV Drugs
- Others (targeted drug delivery, carrier-based drug delivery, nanoparticle drug delivery, and genetic transfer)
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Central and South America, and the Caribbean
- The Middle East
- Africa
