English French Italian

EssilorLuxottica challenges the decision

of the French Competition Authority (FCA)

Charenton-le-Pont, France (8 November 2022) – EssilorLuxottica acknowledges that the French competition authority (FCA) has published today a decision concerning Essilor International.

Related to an investigation opened in 2014, a Euro 81 million penalty is imposed on Essilor International (out of which Euro 15 million is to be borne jointly by its parent company EssilorLuxottica) for discrimination of online players and protection of brick & mortar retailers, in connection with the distribution of certain specific prescription lenses.

EssilorLuxottica firmly believes in its practices legality and in the relevancy of distributing specific segments of prescription products under conditions that enable us to ensure that consumers can get the best vision correction that is required by their individual vision needs.

The Company also restates that its practices were fully compliant with the competitive and regulatory contexts of the concerned period, and that they benefitted not only its customers and partners but also the whole industry.

EssilorLuxottica strongly disagrees with the FCA’s decision and will appeal it. The Company is confident that it will successfully demonstrate that the decision is ungrounded.

Attachment