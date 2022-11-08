Swords to Plowshares Hosts 26th Annual Veterans Day Concert & Reception

San Francisco, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed and 200 supporters will attend the in-person event honoring Veterans Day at the Edwin M Lee Apartments, Swords to Plowshares’ latest permanent supportive housing facility in Mission Bay. Guests will pay tribute to the agency’s tireless efforts to end veteran homelessness and honor the veterans it serves.

In addition to raising critical funds for the direct services that assist around 3,000 homeless, low-income and at-risk Bay Area veterans each year, Swords to Plowshares will award its long-standing pro bono partner, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP; honor Vietnam-era veteran Ron Perez with the Community Hero Award for his lifelong service to incarcerated veterans; and recognize its own veteran staff members who were previously clients with the Profiles of Courage award.

The mini-concert will feature mezzo-soprano Kindra Scharich and pianist Paul Schrage, performing selections from the Great American Songbook.

Swords to Plowshares Veterans Day Concert & Reception

Wednesday, November 9, 2022

5:30PM to 8:00PM

Edwin M. Lee Apartments

1150 3rd Street

San Francisco, CA 94158

Pro Bono Partner of the Year 2022

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP will receive the Pro Bono Partner of the Year Award for their commitment to serving veterans. In addition to contributing more than 1,000 pro bono hours to Swords to Plowshares’ Veterans Pro Bono Program, the Skadden Foundation has funded three Skadden Fellows whose projects shed light on injustices and barriers for under-served veterans.

Community Hero Award Honoree

Ron Perez, a Vietnam combat veteran, will be honored with the Community Hero Award, for his years of dedication to the Community of Veterans Engaged in Restoration (COVER) Project. Partnering with the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department and Swords to Plowshares, he faithfully served incarcerated veterans in San Francisco since the inception of the program, and his work was instrumental in establishing the San Francisco Veterans Justice Court.

Profiles of Courage Honorees

This year’s Profiles of Courage Award will be granted to Swords to Plowshares’ staff who were former clients of the organization. Several veterans who once sought out services themselves to overcome poverty, addiction, and other service-related disabilities have committed to effectively supporting other veterans through their work. This special group of dedicated staff exemplifies the success of the vets-helping-vets approach.

Premier sponsors of the 26th annual Veterans Day Event include:

Michael Blecker, William and Emily Brizendine, Cahill Contractors, Cooley LLP, Craig Newmark Philanthropies, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, John Keker, Kilpatrick, Townsend & Stockton LLP, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Latham & Watkins LLP, Meta Platforms, Inc., Morrison & Foerster Foundation and Morrison & Foerster LLP, Barbara Saavedra, Salesforce, Inc., Seyfarth Shaw LLP, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, Twitter Foundation, Kay and Sandy Walker, and Wells Fargo

Visit the event webpage for a detailed list of sponsors at www.swords-to-plowshares.org/vdd

About Swords to Plowshares



Founded in 1974, Swords to Plowshares is a community-based not-for-profit organization that provides counseling and case management, rapid re-housing and eviction prevention services, employment and training, supportive housing, and legal benefits assistance for low-income, homeless and at-risk veterans in the San Francisco Bay Area. Swords to Plowshares promotes and protects the rights of veterans through advocacy, public education, and partnerships with local, state and national entities. Learn more about the work of Swords to Plowshares, and ways in which you can help, by visiting our website at Swords to Plowshares (swords-to-plowshares.org)